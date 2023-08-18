SIOUX CITY — The results of an internal investigation released Thursday showed no one with the Sioux City Police Department ever reported Chad Krastel to the FBI for speaking out at local school board meetings, but instead tried to assist the Sioux City parent with criminal allegations he reported to police.

The police department also released an affidavit from a then-FBI special agent who spoke with Krastel in late 2020, after he objected to the school district's handling of an incident in which his 4-year-old daughter was assaulted at an afterschool program.

"I recently learned Mr. Krastel alleged SCPD Chief (Rex) Mueller and other Sioux City officials referred him to the FBI as a potential domestic terrorist. This did not occur," former FBI agent Stephen Friend said in the statement.

"At no point has Mr. Krastel been the subject of an FBI investigation nor a target of FBI surveillance. Further SCPD Chief Mueller never referred Mr. Krastel to the FBI as a potential domestic terrorist or criminal subject."

Friend's affidavit corroborated a statement a FBI spokesperson provided to The Journal Wednesday in which the bureau denied Krastel's claims he was investigated for domestic terrorism.

At the school board's monthly meeting Monday, Krastel claimed former school superintendent Paul Gausman, former board member Perla Alarcon-Flory, board member Monique Scarlett, Mayor Bob Scott and Mueller, "colluded" to report him to the FBI after he spoke out at school board meetings in 2020.

Asked about Friend's statement and the results of the police department's internal investigation, Krastel said he never claimed to be under investigation, but instead, said what transpired between the different agencies and how the FBI was involved.

"I stand by my statements and this was an attempt by them to discredit me and used a former FBI agent to do so," Krastel told the Journal.

Police responded to complaints

Krastel, a former school board candidate, has been outspoken at school board meetings in recent years after reporting the assault of his daughter by a six-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary School.

In a statement Thursday, Sioux City Police Capt. Chris Groves said Krastel reported the assault to the department, as well as other criminal complaints, but "was not satisfied with the level of service provided by the department."

"There were several meetings attempting to rectify the issues, but Mr. Krastel continued to state his frustrations with the department," Groves said. "It was reported there were comments or statements made that Mr. Krastel was going to request the assistance of a 'higher authority' or federal agencies and the FBI was mentioned."

Groves said Mueller then contacted the local FBI office to notify them of a potential contact from Krastel.

"The FBI was notified that Chad Krastel felt he had received inadequate service from the Sioux City Police Department and provided him with an avenue to speak with someone about it," Groves said. "This was done as a courtesy and he advised the FBI the Sioux City Police Department would fully cooperate with any investigation for allegations alleged against the department."

Krastel released a copy of an email from Friend, dated Dec. 1, 2020, in which the agent wrote, "Chief Mueller reached out to me in my capacity as the supervising Agent for the Sioux City FBI office. My assigned investigative responsibilities fall in Nebraska. Therefore, I do not have regular interaction with the Sioux City Police Department."

In his statement released Thursday, Friend confirmed he emailed Krastel and invited him to the local FBI office, where he and Special Agent Jeffrey Howard spoke to him about the assault.

"There was no apparent violation of federal or state law by SCPD or the Sioux City Community Schools," Friend said. "I informed Mr. Krastel that the FBI could not investigate the matter."

Friend said he also contacted MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy regarding the assault of Krastel's daughter and notified Sioux City police there would be no investigation into Krastel's complaint against the department.

"SCPD Chief Mueller never referred Mr. Krastel to the FBI as a potential domestic terrorist or criminal suspect," Friend said.

Following Monday's school board meeting, Mueller told the Journal the following day, "At no point has the Sioux City Police Department ever reported Mr. Krastel to the FBI as a suspect in any crime nor have we ever attempted to label him as a domestic terrorist." Groves said the internal investigation confirmed Mueller's statement was accurate.

COVID-related controversy

In September 2021, the National School Boards Association in September 2021 stoked outrage among many parents with its release of a statement outlining threats school officials have faced, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, which the association later retracted, asked for help from the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service and its National Threat Assessment Center.

A month later, the Justice Department announced a series of efforts to address threats of violence against school board members, teachers and employees of public schools, citing an increase in harassment and threats against the groups. People were encouraged to report threats of violence to school officials to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center.

Friend, a self-described FBI whistleblower, testified before the House Judiciary Committee in May regarding his surveillance of school board meeting participants. The surveillance operation transpired in Bunnell, Florida in fall 2022, he said.

"I believe Mr. Krastel conflated his interview at [the FBI Omaha Division-Sioux City Resident Agency] in 2020 with my public statements in 2023," Friend said.

Krastel said he never claimed to be investigated and didn't conflate the issue.

"Agent Friend was part of the Domestic Terrorism Unit, which he himself has spoken to on multiple occasions," Krastel said. "I will say that everything I said in my complaint is in fact matched by what former Agent Friend said."

Public officials deny involvement

Scarlett, Alarcon-Flory, Mueller, and Scott all denied the allegations Krastel publicly raised Monday. Gausman, now the superintendent for the Lincoln Public Schools, has not yet responded to the Journal's request for comment.

"I was shaken and appalled by the vehemence and absurdity of such outlandish allegations," Scarlett said. "I have never contacted the FBI for any reason during my tenure on this board or for that matter in my entire life."

Alarcon-Flory, who recently resigned from the board to move with her family to Arkansas, said she began championing parental involvement ever since she joined the district's School Improvement Advisory Board in 2009.

"I have never colluded with anyone to silence any individual, let alone a parent/guardian seeking the best for their child, nor have I ever labeled anyone as a domestic terrorist, and I have never contacted the FBI," Alarcon-Flory said Wednesday.