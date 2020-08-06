Poll: Feenstra has big lead over Scholten in Iowa's 4th District; 2 incumbents also ahead

The tightest battle appears to be Iowa’s 2nd District, where 14-year incumbent Democrat Rep. Dave Loebsack is retiring. The 2nd was the only congressional seat Democrats held in the run-up to 2018. There, Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading Democrat Rita Hart 47 percent to 44 percent, which is within the margin of error, with 8 percent undecided, according to Monmouth.

In the 1st, Finkenauer has an 18 point edge -- 57 percent to 39 percent -- in the Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn and Winneshiek counties, which she won in 2018. The race is virtually tied – 43 percent Hinson and 42 percent Finkenauer – in the remaining 16 counties, which former GOP Rep. Rod Blum won by 9 points combined two years ago. Men favor Hinson over Finkenauer 46 percent to 44 percent. Women favor the incumbent 58 percent to 34 percent.

Miller-Meeks is running for a fourth time after losing to Loebsack in 2008 by 18 points, but coming within 5 points of defeating him 2010 and 2014. She has a commanding 34 point lead -- 61 percent to 27 percent -- in the counties that Loebsack lost by a combined 14 points. Hart, a former state senator, has an 8 point edge -- 50 percent to 42 percent -- in the nine counties that Loebsack won by 23 points in 2018, including Johnson and Scott.