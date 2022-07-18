Poll shows DeJear trailing Reynolds, 31 to 48 percent

They’re both in front, but Gov. Kim Reynolds is enjoying the size of lead to which Sen. Chuck Grassley is more accustomed.

Grassley and Reynolds are leading their respective re-election campaigns, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll results, which were published over the weekend.

In the campaign for Iowa governor, Reynolds, a Republican, leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear by 17 points, according to the poll. Reynolds was the choice of 48 percent of poll respondents; DeJear was chosen by 31 percent.

That’s the kind of margin typically enjoyed by Grassley, but he leads by just 8 percentage points in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign, according to the poll. Grassley was the choice of 47 percent of poll respondents, while 39 percent chose Democratic challenger Mike Franken.

The poll surveyed 597 likely Iowa voters from July 10 to July 13. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.