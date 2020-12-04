 Skip to main content
Ponca boys go up early, beat Hartington-Newcastle
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Ponca boys go up early, beat Hartington-Newcastle

PONCA, Neb. -- Ponca had a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and by halftime, the Indians had an 18-point lead.

Hartington-Newcastle won the third quarter but didn't shave Ponca's lead to under double-digits as the Indians opened the season with a 48-33 victory on Thursday.

Ponca was led by Bryar Bennet, who had 15 points. Taylor Korth chipped in nine points

For Hartington-Newcastle, Isaac Bruning had 10 points and Jake Pietz had eight.

