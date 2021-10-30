Poor Iowa State defensive performance leads to West Virginia 38-31 victory

Iowa State’s defense turned in its worst performance in years on Saturday.

No. 22 Iowa State lost to West Virginia 38-31 in Morgantown. The loss gave the Cyclones their second conference loss of the season and it makes any shot at a return trip to the Big 12 Championship nearly out of reach.

The Cyclones were without All American linebacker Mike Rose, who went through warmups but was battling an injury last week against Oklahoma State and was unable to go against the Mountaineers.

The 38 points Iowa State’s defense surrendered was the most points the defense allowed since 2019 when Oklahoma State put up 42.

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege completed 30 of his 46 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns. No other quarterback passed for more than 230 yards against Iowa State’s defense this season before Saturday.

Leddie Brown, the Mountaineers' running back, had his way, too. He rushed 22 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia also converted nine of its 15 third down attempts, to keep its offense on the field.

The one bright spot for the Cyclone defense was Jake Hummel’s pick six in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 24-17 lead.

“That’s what’s hard about this game,” Coach Matt Campbell said on the Cyclone Radio Network after the game. “We made some outstanding plays but they made more of them.”

One of the outstanding plays West Virginia made was a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jarret Doege to receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who made a great catch in the back of the end zone and tried to get a foot down in bounds. The referee on the field said he did and after review, the play stood as called. But one angle showed clearly that Ford-Wheaton never got a foot down in bounds.

Purdy turned in another strong performance as well, completing 16 of his 27 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown. While his passing numbers looked pedestrian, Purdy carved up the Mountaineer defense with his feet, rushing nine times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

“He is exceptional,” Campbell said. “What he’s doing over the course of this season is nothing short of exceptional. We’re not anywhere close in this game without him.”

Iowa State hosts Texas next week in Jack Trice Stadium.

