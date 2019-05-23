SIOUX CITY – Sergeant Bluff-Luton and East were tied 4-4 with one out in the top of the seventh inning of a high school baseball game involving state-ranked teams when play was halted because of lightning and rain Thursday at East High.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association, had runners on first and third when the game was called. The first game of the Missouri River Conference doubleheader will resume at a later date, followed by a second contest.
East, No. 9 in Class 4A, scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before the Warriors evened it up with three in the fourth. The Black Raiders went ahead with a run in the fourth, but SB-L answered with a single tally in the sixth.
East’s Kyle Burns hit a two-run double in the first inning and Alec Patino plated the fourth run with an RBI single in the fourth. Deric Fitzgerald singled, went to second on a throwing error and scored the tying run on a double by Sean Owens.
East had a runner on third base in the bottom of the sixth and failed to score. Trevor Stoltze drew a leadoff walk for SB-L in the top of the seventh and when Carter Schumacher laid down a bunt, Stoltze advanced to third and Schumacher was safe at first on an error. Jacob Massey was retired on a pop up just before the game was called.
East’s Nate Zyzda retired the first nine batters he faced before allowing three runs. He was replaced by Casey Blake after giving up the RBI double to Owens. Cody Salker worked six complete innings for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
The Black Raiders (1-0) had six hits and SB-L (0-0) four. East plays Clinton and Davenport West in Fort Dodge Friday, while Sergeant Bluff-Luton plays at Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Late Wednesday
SPIRIT LAKE 7, SIOUX CENTRAL 6: A squeeze in the bottom of the seventh inning by Riley Reynolds scored Michael Stein for the walk-off win as Spirit Lake won 7-6 over Sioux Central.
Sioux Central had a 5-0 lead after three innings when Spirit Lake started to come back. The Indians scored two runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Sioux Central tied the game in the top of the sevenths when Spirit Lake got the winning run in the bottom of the inning to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Ben Newman was 2-for-2 two a double and two runs scored and Cole Whiting scored twice. Max Carney had an RBI and a run. Lawton Kramer struck out seven batters and Stein pitched the final inning and struck out three to get the win.
For Sioux Central, Jake Hanson scored twice and drove in two runs and Caleb Rock scored twice. Caden Webber and Trent Anderson each drove in a run.
STORM LAKE 3, POCAHONTAS AREA 0: Storm Lake held Pocahontas Area to only one hit in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.
Storm Lake took the lead with a run in the first inning and added two more in the sixth. Ethan James got the win for Storm Lake.
CARROLL 8, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7: The Tigers survived a late Monarch rally to log a win in a Hawkeye 10 Conference game played in Carroll Wednesday.
Carroll held an 8-3 lead going into the seventh inning but Denison-Schleswig plated four runs to pull within one before the Tigers got the final out for thew win. Devin Baack and Cade Schable drove in two runs apiece for Carroll (1-1).
Sean Moran had just one hit but drove in four to lead the Monarchs, who were opening their season.
MVAOCOU 4, WEST MONONA 0: MVAOCOU pitcher Zak Scott threw a six-hitter as the Rams beat West Monona 4-0.
Scott went seven innings, giving up six hits, walking only one and striking out 14.
Ely Fundermann hit a double and scored twice for MVAOCOU and Dylan Marshall drove in two runs. Aaron Michael was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Brady Seuntjens was 2-for-2 with a run scored.