SIOUX CITY -- Unity Christian scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to knock off Sioux City North 3-1 in the regular season finale for both teams Monday night.

Austin Wieringa's single knocked in two runs for the Knights. Graden Van Essen was two-for-two for the Knights, with a double and a RBI.

Van Essen pitched the final 1 1/3 innings innings to pick up the win. Braedan Bosman tossed 5 2/3 scorless innings, striking out five.

Ayden Schrunk pitched the first four innings for the Stars, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out six. Patison McCormick, who tossed the final four innings, took the loss, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

The Stars (26-12-1) host Council Bluffs Lincoln (16-21) in the first round of the Class 4A district tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.

Unity (16-13) was set to play Central Lyon (15-10) Wednesday night in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest in Larchwood. Results were too late for the Journal's deadline for Thursday's paper.

Bishop Heelan 5, Creston 0

The Crusaders' Shane Sanderson and Jaron Bleeker combined on a four-hit shutout in the regular season finale Monday night.

Bleeker tossed the final six innings, giving up three hits while striking out 10. Sanderson stroke out two in his lone inning of work.

Brady Baker knocked in two runs for Heelan and Sanderson scored two runs and stole a pair of bases.

The Crusaders (24-12), ranked ninth in Class 3A, open postseason play Friday night with a 7 p.m. game against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-12).

Indianola 3, Sioux City East 2

The Indians rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to nip the Black Raiders in the regular season finale for both teams Monday night.

East, which scored single runs in the first and third innings, were led at the plate by Jax Theeler, who had a double and an RBI.

Brecken Schossow pitched two innings for the Black Raiders, allowing two hits and an unearned run while striking out two. Jacob Denker tossed four innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.

East (24-14) hosts West Des Moines Valley in the first-round of the Class 4A district tournament at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4, Spencer 1

Tylar and Parker Lutgen combined to limit the Tigers to just four hits and one run in the regular season finale for both teams Monday night.

Tylar allowed two hits and struck out seven in five innings, while Parker tossed two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three.

Tylar also recorded two hits, with a double and RBI.

SB-L (26-14) opens post-season play Friday night, hosting Le Mars (17-15) in a Class 3A first-round contest at 7 p.m.

Le Mars closed its regular season with a 5-0 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Monday night.