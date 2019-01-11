LE MARS, Iowa | Spencer Mackey tallied a game-high 24 points Friday night while leading Le Mars to a 59-53 upset over No. 7 (Class 2A) Western Christian during Lakes Conference play at Bulldogs Competition Gym.
Mackey, who entered the game with a 14.7 scoring average, tallied 14 points in the first half as the Bulldogs took a 29-25 lead. Western Christian rallied to take a 32-31 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter, but Le Mars responded with three consecutive three-point baskets, beginning with Alec Dreckman's, while Alex Irwin added two in a row for a 40-32 lead.
Le Mars (4-7), which ended a six-game losing streak in the series, went 8 of 17 from beyond the arc. Mackey made four treys while Irwin added two in a 14-point performance. Aisea Toki contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. Jaxon Baumgartner dished five assists.
Carter Broek led Western Christian (8-3) with 19 points. Playing for the fifth time in seven days, the Wolfpack committed 19 turnovers.
PONCA 63, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 40: Carter Kingsbury’s game-high 24 points lifted the sixth-ranked (Class C-2) Ponca Indians to Friday night’s triumph in Elk Point, S.D.
Evan Anderson added 10 points for the two-time defending C-2 state champions, which stretched a close lead by outscoring the Huskies 21-6 in the fourth quarter.
Tyler Goering paced Elk Point-Jefferson with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Adam Grasshoff added 12 points.
SIOUX CENTER 76 OKOBOJI 65: Cade Bleeker and Kayden Glade each scored 22 points to lead the Warriors to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Sioux Center Friday.
Charlie Dykshorn also had 11 points and Wilson Harshbarger 10 for Sioux Center (8-3).
Okoboji (4-9) had four players score in double figures led by Kyle Martin and Lucas Lornezen who scored 16 points each.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 71, MMCRU 14: All 10 players scored for South O'Brien as the Wolverines beat MMCRU 71-14 on Friday.
Jackson Louscher led South O'Brien (10-2) with 16 points. Zeke Lundquist had 11 points and Caden Hale had 10 points.
For MMCRU, which fell to 2-10, Robert Russell had four points.
RIVER VALLEY 55, WESTWOOD 34: River Valley downed Westwood 55-34 Friday in Correctionville, Iowa.
Colton Johnson led the way for 6-3 River Valley with 12 points, while Ashton Lichtenberg added 11 and Garrett Trapp 10. Sam Miller of Westwood scored a game-high 14 points.
CHEROKEE 63, SPIRIT LAKE 62: Cole Pitts scored 21 points to help the Braves clip the Indians in a game played in Spriit Lake Friday.
Braydon Farver also scored 14 points and Kobe Grell 13 for Cherokee (6-8). Owen Coburn had a game-high 31 points for Spirit Lake (7-5).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 71, CRESTON 57: Charlie Wiebers supplied 24 points, seven assists and six steals for Denison-Schleswig, which moved to 5-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference following Friday night’s victory at Denison.
Goanar Biliew scored 12 points and blocked three shots for Denison-Schleswig (8-3). Damien Magnuson added 10 points.
WINNEBAGO 65, WYNOT 29: Winnebago outscored Wynot 18-1 in the second quarter en route to Friday night’s Lewis and Clark Conference victory.
Landon Wieseler and Nate Wieseler each scored seven points for Wynot.
Winnebago information on the game was unavailable.
OSMOND 69, EMERSON-HUBBARD 46: Merrix Denn scored 23 points and the No. 4 Tigers (D-2) moved to 13-0 with a win over the Pirates in a boys basketball game played in Emerson, Neb. Friday.
Nolan Belt and Jacob Kneifl had 15 points for Emerson-Hubbard (2-11).