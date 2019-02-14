SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton closed out its regular season boys basketball campaign with a 76-58 win over South Sioux City at the Minidome Thursday evening.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-3) got a game-high 22 points from Conner Groves and 19 more from Sam DeMoss as it won for the 10th straight time. Daniel Wright also chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds while 6-7 sophomore Jake Layman scored 14 points and had nine caroms.
The Warriors, who led 33-23 at the half, opens Class 3A substate play at home Monday taking on Humboldt.
South Sioux City (8-13) got 19 points from Brad Hartnett and a dozen from Elijah Strom. The Cardinals open Subdistrict B-3 play Monday taking on Bennington at Omaha Roncalli.