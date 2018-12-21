SOUTH O'BRIEN 52, HMS 45: South O'Brien improved to 8-1 overall and Jackson Loucher scored 20 points to lead the Wolverines over HMS 52-45 in Hartley.
Zeke Lundquist added 12 points for South O'Brien.
For HMS, Ivan Abonce scored 19 points and Cade Shiphoff scored 12 points. HMS fell to 2-6 on the season.
CANISTOTA 58 ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 49: Canistota moved to 4-1 with a win over the Huskies in a boys basketball game played in Elk Point, S.D. Friday. Adam Grashoff had 20 points and Ethan Hammitt 10 for Elk-Point-Jefferson (0-4). Chase Merrill scored 15 for the Hawks.