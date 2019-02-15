SOUTH O’BRIEN 58, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 26: South O’Brien zipped past Harris-Lake Park 58-26 in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Friday at Paullina.
Jackson Louscher tossed in 21 points for 18-4 South O’Brien, which advanced to a semifinal against Central Lyon on Tuesday at George. Harris-Lake Park, which closed at 6-16, was paced by Bubba Sohn with 10 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 71, STORM LAKE ST.MARY’S 37: Prestan Samson scored 22 points as he led Sioux Central to a victory over Storm Lake St. Mary’s (3-19) in Class 1A District 16 play.
The number one seed Rebels also had Hunter Decker with 13 points, Jake Hanson with 13 and Logan Grote with 11. Sioux Central (19-2) will play again Tuesday in Sioux Rapids against River Valley (9-10).
Dawson Miller led Storm Lake St. Mary’s with 15 points.
PONCA 73, CREIGHTON 40: Brandon Kneifl scored 25 points while leading Ponca to a Lewis and Clark Conference win Friday night.
Carter Kingsbury supplied nine points, four rebounds and three assists for the Indians.
TEA AREA 81, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 50: Reserves Kade Stearns and Noah Freidel scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, while leading Tea Area to Friday night's Dakota XII Conference victory.
Sam Aslesen provided 24 points and 10 rebounds for Elk Point-Jefferson, which shot just 34.1 percent and committed 23 turnovers. Aslesen made 16 of 20 free throw attempts.