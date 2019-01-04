WESTERN CHRISTIAN 65, CHEROKEE 50: Hull Western Christian downed Cherokee 65-50 in a Lakes Conference contest Friday at Cherokee.
Dawson Feenstra nailed five 3-point shots en route to a team-high 19 points for the Wolfpack (5-2). Carter Broek just missed a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds while Clay VanTol was also in double figures with 10 points.
Cherokee (5-6) was paced by Cole Pitts with 12 points and Trevor Lundquist with 10.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 75, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 73: The Westerners outscored Trinity Christian 10-8 in overtime to claim a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Akron Friday.
Nick Jacobs scored 24 points to lead Akron-Westfield (4-6) while Reagan Frankl and Aaron Hartman each added 15 and Leighton Blake had 14. Trinity Christian (4-5) also got 24 points from Ethan Van Bemmel and 21 from Shane Kooima.
RIDGE VIEW 41, WESTWOOD 38: Jacob Tokheim scored 16 points to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Sloan Friday.
Caleb Kistenmacher and Austin Degen also added 10 points apiece for Ridge View (4-6).
Sam Miller scored 11 points and Harrison East 10 for the Rebels (3-7).
POACHONTAS AREA 85, NEWELL-FONDA 83: Jace Davidson scored 26 points to help the Indians edge the Mustangs in a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball game Friday.
Christian Davidson also scored 17 points for Pocahontas Area (6-3 overall and 3-1 TLC). Bryce Coppock had a game-high 42 points for Newell-Fonda (4-5).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 64, ATLANTIC 50: Goaner Biliew scored 22 points and Damien Magnuson 19 to lead the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Denison Friday.