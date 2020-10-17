 Skip to main content
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Alta-Aurelia girls finish second, Trey Engelmann wins at Twin Lakes meet

POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Alta-Aurelia High School senior Trey Engelmann was the individual champion in the Twin Lakes Conference boys cross country race Saturday at Pocahontas Golf Club.

Engelmann won the race in 18:08, beating Manson NW Webster's Lane Moline by 10 seconds. 

Sioux Central's Chris Ferguson was fifth in 18:29 and Jacob Kueny was eighth in 18:46. 

The Rebels finished third in the TLC boys standings with 66 points, just three points behind champion Southeast Valley and one behind Manson NW Webster. 

Alta-Aurelia's boys were eighth in the standings with 63 points. 

The Alta-Aurelia girls cross finished second Saturday. 

The Warriors scored 87 points, behind Manson Northwest Webster. The Cougars won the team meet with 45 points, as they had the top-3 runners in the race. 

Taylor Robertson led the Warriors with an eighth-place finish, and she finished with a time of 21 minutes, 58 seconds. 

Lucy Gunkelman was 11th, and the A-A freshman's time was 22:16. 

There was one other Siouxland runner who finished in the top-10, and that was Sioux Central freshman Emma Storms (22:07). Sioux Central finished third in the standings with 93 points. 

Cougars senior Maddie Moline won the meet in 20:05. 

