PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Gabe Nash logs top 10 finish at state

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Gabe Nash placed eighth for North in the Class 4A boys state cross country meet Saturday in Fort Dodge.

Nash ran 15:43.92 for eighth individually as North placed 13th as a team. Natneal Kifle took 17th at 16:13.93. Beshanena Gutema ran 17:03.99 and Connor Schultz 17:22.23. Paul Gomez was North’s fifth scorer at 17:45.87.

Elizabeth Jordanwas the lone girls runner in 4A, running 20:05.87 for 53rd.

3A girls

Heelan’s girls placed 11th as a team with 257 points and MOC-Floyd Valley 15th with 286 points Saturday.

Brooklyn Stanley was Heelan’s top runner, placing 33rd at 20:19.89. Grace Roerig (21:00.44) and Delaney Saulsbury (21:07.1) placed second and third for the team. Ellie Ritz (21:10.36) and Maddie Demke (21:21.41) were the other two scorers for the Crusaders.

Biyanca Dokter and Aryana Dokter ran 20:28.95 and 20:55.88 to be the top two finishers for the Dutch. Elin Van Der Werff tallied 21:11.36 and Teagen Tracy 21:15.48 were third and fourth for MOC-Floyd Valley. Olivia Bahrke ran 21:48.89 to be the final scorer for the Dutch.

Denison’s Lola Mendlik ran 19:39.56 for 16th and Spencer’s Peyton Morey 20:02.91 for 21st.

Boyden-Hull’s Elyse Zwart (20:21.14), Sioux Center’s Kendra Zeutenhorst (20:52.71), Le Mars’ Mackenzie DeRocher (20:53.8) and Sioux Center’s Corrine McCord (22:11.99) also ran.

3A boys

MOC-Floyd Valley placed eighth as a team with 212 points.

Trevor Mirande was the top runner for the Dutchmen, placing 18th at 16:44.52. Isaiah Hulshof ran 17:07.41 for 36th. Ian Van Der Werff ran 17:24.44, followed by Micah Schmidt 17:41.27 and Micah DeYoung 17:43.77.

Storm Lake’s Luiz Martinez ran 16:21.24 for 12th individually. Joel Ramirez-Parra took 19th at 16:44.85 for Storm Lake. Denison’s Richard Gonzalez (17:06.06), Sioux Center’s Easton VanDenBerg (17:07.84), Le Mars’ Trace Obbink (17:14.95) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Evan Janzen (18:35.5) also ran.