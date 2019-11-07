Prep football: Iowa playoff capsules

2A No. 10 PCM (8-2) at 2A No. 4 OABCIG (10-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: OABCIG is coming off its worst offensive scoring game of the season in the first round of the 2A playoffs. The Falcons were held to 26 points but still won by 19 points - 26-7 over West Marshall. It was the first time this season a game stayed within 20 points of the Falcons. Defensively, it was the sixth time this season that OABCIG has held a team under 10 points. The Falcons have only allowed 41 points int he last five weeks combined. Cooper DeJean has passed for 2,591 yards, the fourth-most in the state. He has 33 touchdowns and has completed 59 percent of his passes. But he has 10 interceptions on the season with seven coming in the last two weeks. PCM has been held to 20 points of fewer in four games this season but has scored at least 34 points in the last three games.
1A No. 9 TREYNOR (10-0) at 1A No. 3 WEST SIOUX (9-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: West Sioux easily handled Underwood 42-7 in the first round of the playoffs, a team that gave its quarterfinal opponent, Treynor, trouble earlier in the season before Treynor went on to win 24-20 over Underwood. West Sioux's offense has been on a row and has been held under 30 points only twice this season. Defensively, the Falcons have only allowed more than 20 points three times this season. Hunter Dekkers leads the state with 3,153 yards. The Iowa State commit has completed 63.1 percent of his passes and has 31 touchdowns to only two interceptions. Kade Lynott is second in the state with 1,433 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Treynor was held to 21 points by Western Christian last week, its lowest total of the season. Treynor hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game yet this season.
1A No. 5 WEST LYON (9-1) at 1A No. 4 DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (10-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: For the second straight week, West Lyon has to go across the state for its playoff opponent. West Lyon has only been held under 30 points once this season, a 35-28 loss to West Sioux. Defensively, West Lyon has only allowed more than 20 points two times and has four shutouts on the season. Jalyn Gramstad has 1,261 yards passing. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes and has 14 touchdowns to only four interceptions. He has rushed for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns. Logan Meyer has 934 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. He also has 419 receiving yards. Gavin Lorenzen has 434 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Dike-New Hartford scored 21 points last week against Panorama, its lowest mark of the season. Dike-New Hartford hasn't allowed more than 16 points in a game yet this season.
A No. 6 WOODBURY CENTRAL (9-1) at A No. 4 NORTH TAMA (10-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Woodbury Central has to make a trip across the state after shutting out Westwood last week. The Wildcats have only allowed teams to score more than 10 points twice this season, 20-0 to Hinton with two of the scores coming on interception returns for a touchdown and a 36-16 win over Westwood in the regular season. Woodbury Central has four shutouts this season and has only allowed 12 points combined in the past four weeks. Woodbury Central has only been held under 20 points twice this season. Wade Mithcell has rushed for 784 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. North Tama has been held under 20 points in half of its games this season but has also scored more than 40 points three times this season.
A No. 9 SOUTH O'BRIEN (9-1) at A No. 1 WEST HANCOCK (10-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: South O'Brien had one of its best offensive games of the season to open the playoffs. The Wolverines scored 43 points, the third time this season South O'Brien has scored more than 40 poitns in a game. South O'Brien has only been held under 20 points twice this season. South O'Brien has also only allowed more than 20 points twice this season and has only allowed 58 points in the last eight weeks combined. Running back Tristan Wilson is second in the state with 2,224 yards rushing and has scored 24 touchdowns. South O'Brien has 16 interceptions as a team with Matt Riedemann, Kanner Bauer and Austin Paulsen each have three interceptions.