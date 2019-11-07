Prep football: Iowa playoff capsules

Briefly: OABCIG is coming off its worst offensive scoring game of the season in the first round of the 2A playoffs. The Falcons were held to 26 points but still won by 19 points - 26-7 over West Marshall. It was the first time this season a game stayed within 20 points of the Falcons. Defensively, it was the sixth time this season that OABCIG has held a team under 10 points. The Falcons have only allowed 41 points int he last five weeks combined. Cooper DeJean has passed for 2,591 yards, the fourth-most in the state. He has 33 touchdowns and has completed 59 percent of his passes. But he has 10 interceptions on the season with seven coming in the last two weeks. PCM has been held to 20 points of fewer in four games this season but has scored at least 34 points in the last three games.