SIOUX CITY - Le Mars got a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tate Westhoff to a Aisea Toki and a PAT conversion run from Westhoff to score the winning points as the Bulldogs edged past Bishop Heelan 8-7 in a Class 3A District 1 game at windy Memorial Field Friday evening.
The winning score came with 3:40 left in the third quarter and answered a go-ahead one-yard touchdown run by the Crusaders' Jake Kuntz with 6:10 left in the third frame. Heelan got a PAT kick after its score.
Westhoff had 179 yards passing completing 17 off 33 attempts and was picked off twice. RJ Breen and Brayden Pratt had interceptions for Heelan and Cade Block had three tackles for loss and a sack for the Crusaders (1-6 overall and 0-3 in district).
Heelan quarterback Luke Longval was 11-26 passing for 137 yards for Heelan. Carter Arens, Eric Spieler and Conlen Parmelee had interceptions for Le Mars (4-3 overall and 1-2 district).