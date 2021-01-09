PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Heelan, Cherokee pick up lopsided wins

YANKTON, S.D. — The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team held Yankton to six second-half points Saturday en route to a 54-30 win.
The Crusaders held the Gazelles to 42 percent shooting on the night.
Lauryn Peck led Heelan with 19 points, and she made seven shots. Kenley Meis scored 10 points.
CHEROKEE 78, SOUTH SIOUX 37: The Braves, ranked at the top of the Class 3A poll, scored 49 points in the first half Saturday.
Kenna Mongan led Cherokee (11-0) with 21 points while Teagan Slaughter and Grace Anderson each scored 17 points.
Kyra Fischer led the Cardinals with 14 points.
OABCIG 59, MVAOCOU 26: Falcons senior Addie Hickey scored a game-high 19 points in Saturday's win.
OABCIG started the game with a 19-9 lead.
The Rams' leading scorer was Ashlyn Blake with 10 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 80, CROFTON 55: Ella Larsen led the Mustangs with 19 points on Saturday, as the Mustangs and Warriors met to play at the United Sports Academy in North Sioux City.
Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker both scored 16 points for N-F, ranked second in Class 1A.
Lacey Sprakel led the Warriors with 23 points.
HOMER 66, OMAHA NATION 23: Homer jumped out to a 23-4 lead and went on to beat Omaha Nation 66-23.
Homer is now 4-8 on the season.
LATE FRIDAY
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 73, MVAOCOU 49: Kingsley-Pierson scored 22 points in the first quarter for a double-digit advantage against MVAOCOU. The Class 1A No. 4 Panthers went on to win 73-49 on Friday.
Kingsley-Pierson stays undefeated at 11-0 and the Panthers have won eight straight against the Rams. MVAOCOU fell to 3-7 and lost its fifth-straight game.
McKenzie Goodwin had a double-double for the Panthers with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Halle Collins had 14 points, four assists and three steals off the bench. Brooklyn Beery scored 12 points and had three steals and Rachel Bohle had with rebounds.
For the Rams, Ashlyn Blake had a game-high 23 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 62, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 29: Unity Christian, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, scored 20 points in the first quarter and had a 14-point advantage at halftime. The Knights held Trinity Christian to 11 points in the second half for a 62-29 victory on Friday.
It is the fourth-straight win for Unity, which improves to 7-1 overall. Trinity falls to 2-10.
Janie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Tyra Schuiteman had 12 points. Jenna Bouma and Gracie Schoonhoven each had six rebounds as Bouma added nine points and Gracie Schoonhoven had eight points and six assists. Emma Byker had four steals.
For Trinity, Leah Gritters had 11 points and Josie Postma had three steals.
CENTRAL LYON 48, ROCK VALLEY 47: Central Lyon trailed by six points going into the fourth quarter but the Class 2A No. 11-ranked Lions came back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter. Rock Valley had a chance to win at the end but Kaylee Davis blocked a shot for the 48-47 victory.
It is the eighth-straight win for the Lions, which improved to 10-1 overall. It is the fifth-straight win over Rock Valley for the Lions. Rock Valley falls to 7-4 on the season.
Hayden Heimsensen led the Lions with 23 points.
For Rock Valley, Abby Heemstra had 26 points and Lexi VanKekerix added 14.
NEWELL-FONDA 81, POCAHONTAS AREA 52: Pocahontas Area kept it close for a quarter when Class 1A No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda scored 26 points in the second quarter for a 16-point halftime lead. Newell-Fonda went on to win 81-52 on Friday.
Newell-Fonda improves to 9-1 on the season and it is the fifth-straight win for the Mustangs. It's the eighth-straight win over Pocahontas Area, which falls to 4-3.
Ella Larsen hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Mustangs and Bailey Sievers had 17 points. Mary Walker added 12 points and Elli Lago hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
PONCA 54, WOODBURY CENTRAL 41: Woodbury Central went into halftime with a three-point lead. Ponca held the Wildcats to 10 points in the third quarter and then the Indians pulled away in the fourth, holding Woodbury Central to only 19 points in the second half for a 54-41 victory on Friday.
Ponca improves to 11-1 overall. Woodbury Central falls to 11-3.
Samantha Ehlers had a double-double for Ponca with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Addie McGill added 13 points and Alyssa Crosgrove had 11.
Camrin Baird had 13 points to lead Woodbury Central and McKenna Herbold scored 10.
WEST MONONA 61, RIVER VALLEY 20: West Monona won its fifth-straight game as the Spartans beat River Valley 61-20 on Friday.
West Monona improves to 9-2 on the season and has won eight straight against River Valley, which falls to 0-7.
Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 25 points and Miella Struble and Jordan Collison each had eight points.
WEST SIOUX 43, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 24: West Sioux held Gehlen Catholic to three points in the first quarter for the early lead. The Jays offense got going in the fourth but it was too late as West Sioux won 43-24 on Friday.
West Sioux improves to 6-5 overall and Gehlen Catholic falls to 7-5.
Megan Waterman scored half of West Sioux's points with 26 of her own.
For Gehlen Catholic, Lauren Heying scored 10 points. Miyah Whitehead had 10 rebounds, six offensive, and Larissa Sitzmand had six boards. Jayden Barthole had four steals.
HINTON 80, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 35: Hinton had a well-balanced scoring attack as the Blackhawks beat H-M-S 80-35 on Friday.
Hinton improved to 6-4 on the season. H-M-S falls to 3-7.
Bella Badar hit six 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Hinton and Anna Coffee had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ashlyn Kovarna had nine points, Mia Fleckenstein had eight, Kyra Peters added seven and Aubree Lake scored six.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 54, SOUTH O'BRIEN 41: Akron-Westfield held South O'Brien to four points in the first quarter and had a 13-point lead by halftime. The Westerners went on to win 54-41 on Friday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 5-5 overall. South O'Brien lost its fourth-straight game and falls to 4-7.
Natalie Nielsen had a double-double for Akron-Westfield with 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Chloee Colt added 16 points, five steals and four assists and Navaeh Beyer had 10 points and five steals off the bench. Elise Knapp had six rebounds and five points and McKenna Henrich had four assists.
For South O'Brien, Kaylee Jacobs had a game-high 21 points.
SHELDON 55, OKOBOJI 43: Sheldon led by three points with three minutes left in the game when the Orabs finished on an 11-2 run to claim a 55-43 victory on Friday.
Sheldon improves to 3-9 and has now won back-to-back games. Okoboji falls to 2-9. Sheldon snapped a 13-game losing streak to Okoboji.
Claire Johnson led Sheldin with 23 points.
For Okoboji, Montana Wilson had 12 points and eight rebounds, Shayla Baschke had 11 points and Ella Stoll had eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists.