PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Heelan, Cherokee pick up lopsided wins

It is the fourth-straight win for Unity, which improves to 7-1 overall. Trinity falls to 2-10.

Janie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Tyra Schuiteman had 12 points. Jenna Bouma and Gracie Schoonhoven each had six rebounds as Bouma added nine points and Gracie Schoonhoven had eight points and six assists. Emma Byker had four steals.

For Trinity, Leah Gritters had 11 points and Josie Postma had three steals.

CENTRAL LYON 48, ROCK VALLEY 47: Central Lyon trailed by six points going into the fourth quarter but the Class 2A No. 11-ranked Lions came back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter. Rock Valley had a chance to win at the end but Kaylee Davis blocked a shot for the 48-47 victory.

It is the eighth-straight win for the Lions, which improved to 10-1 overall. It is the fifth-straight win over Rock Valley for the Lions. Rock Valley falls to 7-4 on the season.

Hayden Heimsensen led the Lions with 23 points.

For Rock Valley, Abby Heemstra had 26 points and Lexi VanKekerix added 14.