SERGEANT BLUFF - Sergeant Bluff-Luton outscored Spencer 22-5 in the second quarter to break things open and went on to win in a Class 4A regional girls basketball opener here Wednesday evening.
Kenzie Foley scored 21 points an had a dozen rebounds to lead the Warriors, who led 12-8 after one quarter and 34-13 at the intermission. Abby Wisecup also had 12 points and seven rebounds for SB-L (11-10) and Emma Salker added nine. The Warriors will face Le Mars in a regional semifinal on the Bulldogs' home court Saturday evening at 7 o'clock. Alexa Johnson led Spencer with 11 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton owns a 57-56 win over the Bulldogs from a game played earlier this season on Jan. 3.
WEST 76, FORT DODGE 54: Freshman Gabby Wagner scored 16 points to lead the Wolverines to a win over the Dodgers in a Class 5A regional first round game played at West High Wednesday.
Ashleigh Fitzgerald also had 14 points while Hope Wagner and Bricelyn Comstock each scored 12. Hope Wagner also had 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. West (10-13) will advance to play at Ames (7-8) Saturday evening. West led 41-26 at the half.
Tory Bennett had 15 points for Fort Dodge, which ends its season with a 2-19 record.