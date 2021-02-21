PREP HOCKEY: Dubuque makes comeback on Sioux City Metros

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Dubuque Saints high school hockey team scored an overtime goal on Sunday to beat the Sioux City Metros, 4-3.

Dubuque's Blake Bakey scored the overtime goal at the 2-minute, 16-second mark in the extra frame.

Jeremiah Snyder and Blake Bechen had the assists of the game-winning scoring play.

Dubuque scored all four of its goal from behind, as the Metros led 3-0 at the 24:02 mark of the game.

The Metros had all of their goals scored by three different players.

Kai Barner got the scoring started, as he scored 14 seconds into the game. Tyler Ownby and Cade Hesse had assists on the play.

Chase Mann scored an unassisted goal nearly 6 minutes later.

Hesse and Colin Andre had assists on a second-period goal scored by Brenden Lynch, and that gave the Metros that 3-0 advantage.

Bechen scored the game-tying goal in the third period, with Snyder and Bakey assisting on the play.

Lochlin Jackson had 27 saves on 31 shots as the Metros goalkeeper.

Dubuque outshot the Metros 31-14 on Sunday.