The Bishop Heelan High School boys' soccer team lost to Southeast Polk in Carroll, but bounced back with a 7-0 win over the host team.

Heelan (8-2) scored all seven of its goals in the first half against Carroll (5-9).

The Crusaders scored a goal in the first half against SE Polk (7-7), but went into halftime against the Rams tied at one, and SE Polk came up with the game-winner in the second.

Girls soccer

Area teams compete at SC West invite: Host SC West went 0-2 for the day and dropped games to SC North, 5-2, and Bishop Heelan, 9-0 at Riverside Elementary School.

Jada Newberg recorded a hat trick for Heelan (9-3) in the win over West (4-7).

MOC-Floyd Valley (6-6) suffered a 1-0 loss to Council Bluffs Jefferson (8-7), and Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-8) lost to Atlantic (6-9) by a 2-0 final with scores from additional games not reported.