MOVILLE — The Class 1A eighth-ranked Remsen Saint Mary's High School softball team picked up a pair of wins on Saturday at the Woodbury Central tournament.

The Hawks beat host Woodbury Central 12-0 and took care of Pocahontas Area by a 6-2 final.

Woodbury Central went hitless in the loss.

Marina Cronin went 2-for-3 with a double and had four RBIs for Remsen Saint Mary's against Woodbury. She was also the winning pitcher in both games as she threw a four-inning no-hitter against Woodbury and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out seven against Pocahontas Area.

Octavia Galles and Halle Galles drove in two each and Gracyn Schroeder and Hallie Bunkers each had one RBI for the Hawks (12-1).

Pocahontas Area scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the first, but Remsen Saint Mary's stormed back with runs in the fourth and fifth before a four-run sixth proved to be the difference.

Hannah Klein had a double and two RBIs for the Hawks while Claire Schroeder, Jacie Homan and Halle Galles each had one.

Scores from other games at the tournament were not reported.

East slips up, rebounds at Valley tournament: Sioux City East went 0-2 on Friday at the West Des Moines Valley softball tournament. But the Black Raiders rebounded on Saturday with a win over Spencer.

East dropped its game to Des Moines Roosevelt, 7-6, at Valley High School, then were on the wrong end of a 10-0 outcome against the host Tigers, ranked second in Class 5A.

On Saturday, the Black Raiders topped Spencer, 6-2, and Des Moines East, 7-4.

Brooklyn Johns tossed seven innnigs for East (12-5) in the win. She struck out four and allowed two runs on nine hits and one hit batter. Alexys Jones accounted for East's only two RBIs as she went 2-for-3 with a home run and the Black Raiders' other four runs were unearned.

Alyssa Erick went 1-for-2 with a run scored and stolen base against Spencer.

Olivia Mentzer picked up the pitching win against DM East and Bella Gordon finished that game with a pair of RBIs.

Spencer (4-7) also lost to DM Roosevelt, 5-1, on Saturday.

SB-L hands West Lyon first loss: The Class 3A ninth-ranked West Lyon Wildcats entered Friday's non-conference home game against Class 4A 13th-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton without a loss, but the visiting Warriors changed that.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored once in the first before West Lyon took a 2-1 lead that lasted until the fourth, but the Warriors ultimately came away with a 4-3 win.

The three runs scored in the fourth by SB-L (15-3) proved to be the difference.

West Lyon (12-1) scored one in the bottom of the seventh in an ill-fated comeback bid.

Regan Herbst threw all seven innings for SB-L to get the win. She allowed three runs on six hits and two walks and struck out five.

Addison Wheeler had a solo home run from the leadoff spot for the Warriors, Aussie Obbink added two RBIs and Brooklyn Ocker chipped in one.

Jersey Hawf took the loss in the circle for West Lyon. Leah Blauwet led the Wildcats with two RBIs and Braylyn Childress had one. West Lyon's Maddie Johnson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.

Baseball

North falls twice in Fort Dodge: The Sioux City North Stars lost to Waukee and Southeast Polk on Friday in a Fort Dodge tournament.

Waukee wound up 10-6 winners while Southeast Polk topped North, 10-2.

North's record now sits at 15-9 on the season after the two non-conference games.

Parker Petersen and Eli Cedillo each had an RBI against Southeast Polk.

Against Waukee, Cael Miller, Petersen and Cedillo accounted for the three RBIs credited to North.

Dylan Baier and Aiden Timmons took losses on the mound for North.

East's early lead doesn't hold: Sioux City East scored first, but the Black Raiders' lead didn't last at Johnston High School on Friday in a non-conference game.

East had a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third after scoring once in the first and twice in the third, but Johnston tied it in the bottom of the third and scored six more in the sixth to take an 11-3 outcome over East.

Johnston has won seven of the eight times the schools have met since 2009.

Adrian Broadus was the winning pitcher for Johnston (16-3). He went five innings and gave up all three East (12-9) runs -- one was unearned -- on three hits and two walks.

Sam Hesselman had three RBIs for the Dragons and Sam Kemmer and Will Nuss had two each.