Teagan Treglia threw a six-inning perfect game for her Sioux City East High School softball team as the Black Raiders took a pair of 10-0 six-inning wins over Counciln Bluffs Lincoln during a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at East High School on Tuesday.

Treglia struck out 11 in the contest. East (7-1, 5-1 MRAC) had Leah Conlon and Bella Gordon drive in two runs each in the Game 2 win.

In the opener, Lexi Plathe got the win for the Black Raiders as she allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout with four strikouts. Olivia Mentzer and Addyson Junge had two RBIs each.

Mentzer was 3-for-4 at the plate for both games with a triple in Game 2 against the Lynx (2-6, 2-4). Bella Gordon added a 3-for-3 hitting effort in the finale.

Le Mars 11-8, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0-1: The Bulldogs had little trouble getting the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at hom against CB Jefferson.

Le Mars (7-3, 5-1 MRAC) scored three first-inning runs in each game to get out to early leads. Charli Grosenheider went 6-for-7 combined between the two games with three doubles and eight RBIs.

Kylie Hofmann and Lizzie Koonce got the pitching wins for Le Mars.

Jefferson (1-8, 0-6) scored its only run of the two-game set in the top of the fourth in Game 2, which made it 7-1 Bulldogs.

SB-L at Heelan

SB-L (6-2, 5-1 MRAC)

Heelan (1-5, 0-4 MRAC)

West at North (DH)

West (2-2, 0-2 MRAC)

North (5-1, 3-1)

Baseball

SB-L at Heelan (DH), 4/6 p.m.

CB TJ at Le Mars (DH) 5:30/7 p.m.

CB AL at East (DH), 5:30/7 p.m.

West at North (DH), 5:30/7 p.m.