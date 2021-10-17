Prep roundup: East wins three at Crusader Classic

SIOUX CITY-- The Sioux City East High School volleyball team won three out of its four matches on Saturday at Bishop Heelan High School in the Crusader Classic.

The Black Raiders beat No. 3 ranked Sheldon, 2-1, by set scores of 21-19, 21-9, and 15-13. East also swept Concordia (Neb.) and Sioux Falls Jefferson, but dropped its only match of the day to Sioux Falls Washington, 2-1.

Washington won sets two and three over East, 25-16, and 15-10, while the Black Raiders captured the first set, 25-23.

With the wins, East finishes its season with a 27-10 overall record. The Black Raiders will play either Sioux City West or Sioux City North on Thursday in the Class 5A, Region 1 semifinal.

Along with its loss to East, Sheldon beat Heelan on Saturday, 2-0, as the Orabs captured the game by set scores of 21-7 and 21-13.

Sheldon (23-4) will play Okoboji on Monday in the Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinals.

