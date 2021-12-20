Prep roundup: Heelan girls stay perfect with win over Kuemper Catholic

The Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team thumped Kuemper Catholic on Monday night by a 58-32 score, as a big night from sophomore Brooklyn Stanley kept the Crusaders' season record perfect.

Stanley put up a team-high 24 points in the game, with successful two-point shots, along with eight free throws. Junior Kenley Meis was the other leading scorer for Heelan, with 10 points.

For Kuemper, Cate Mayhall led the scoring with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Heelan's next home game will be Jan. 6, against Harrisburg (S.D.). The Crusaders are now 8-0 on the season.

Westwood 61, Wakefield 29: The Westwood High School girls basketball team took down Wakefield (Neb.) on Monday night by a score of 61-29, as the Rebels improved their season record 7-1.

The Rebels got out to a 34-21 lead at halftime over the Trojans, and then outscored 11-6 in the third quarter and 16-2 in the fourth.

Sophomore Addy Johnson led the scoring for Westwood with 21 points, while freshman Ashlyn Davis scored 15.

Aishah Valenzuela led the way for Wakefield, with 10 points.

Westwood's next game is scheduled for Jan. 4, at home, against West Sioux.

Boys Basketball

Bishop Heelan 66, Kuemper Catholic 62: The Bishop Heelan High School boys basketball team narrowly beat Kuemper Catholic on Monday night, as the Crusaders took down the Knigts, 66-62.

Sam Skinner was the top scorer for Heelan, with a team-high 18 points and eight total rebounds. Sophomore Matt Noll put up 17 for the Crusaders, while Sean Schaefer had 10.

For Kuemper, Dawson Gifford led the way with 19 points.

The win gives Bishop Heelan a 3-2 record on the season. The Crusaders will play against on Jan. 4, with a home game against South Sioux.

North 73, CB Jefferson 55: The Sioux City North High School boys basketball scored their first victory of the season on Monday night against Council Bluffs Jefferson, as the Stars came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Yellow Jackets, 73-55.

At halftime, Jefferson led North by a 35-24 score.

For North, senior Carter Pinney led the team with 24 points on the night, while junior Jack Lloyd had 11.

Yellow Jackets senior Austin Schubert led Jefferson with 19 points. With the loss, Jefferson fell to 1-7 on the season.

The victory improves North to 1-7 on the season. The Stars will play their next game on Jan. 3, at Spirit Lake.

