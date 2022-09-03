Prep roundup: Kifle wins Augie Twilight

SIOUX FALLS — North High School junior Natnael Kifle won the Augustana Twilight cross country meet on Friday night.

He won the meet with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes flat, beating Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson by 2 seconds.

Stars senior Gabe Nash was fifth, as he ran the race in 15:25.31.

East was there, too, and Maciah Schulz led the Black Raiders with a time of 18:16.57, good for 155th place.

Alex Gonzalez led Bishop Heelan with a 142nd-place time of 18:10.37.

Vermillion junior Joel Dahloff was 26th in 16:39.61.

Girls

Crofton's Jordyn Arens was the local leader, as the Warriors junior was eighth at 19:11.

North senior Elizabeth Jordan placed 25th with a time of 20:10.21.

East freshman Emma Scott was 104th at 21:49. Heelan junior Brooklyn Stanley placed right behind Scott by a quarter of a second.