Prep roundup: Kingsley-Pierson wins Lady Blackhawks Invite

Lady Blackhawk Invite

HINTON, Iowa-- The Kingsley-Pierson High School girls track and field team came out on top at the Lady Blackhawk Invite in Hinton on Friday, as the Panthers outscored the host team Blackhawks by a single point, 143 to 142.

In third place was Cherokee, which scored 88 team points, while South O'Brien put up 75.

Cherokee senior Camille Zwiefel won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.04, while South O'Brien senior Willa Sickelka came in second at 13.15.

The 200 meter dash was won by Erika Kuntz of K-P, who ran a time of 26.34-while Sickelka again took second with a time of 27.83.

Kuntz beat out Sickelka again in the 400 meter dash with a time of 59.95, while Sickelka abd Ashlyn Kovarna finished in a dead heat at 1:04.12 and 1:04.62, respectively.

Hinton's Kadence Peters claimed the 800 meter crown with a time of 2:36.66, while teammate Gabbie Friessen finished second at 2:39.11.

The Blackhawks claimed the top two spots in the 1500 meter run as well, with sophomores Kaci Allen and Kyra Peters finishing 1-2 at 5:44.99 and 5:45.26.

Hinton senior Anna Coffee claimed the 100 meter hurdle crown with a time of 15.92, while senior Abby Schreck of South O'Brien finished second at 17.84. Coffee also won the high jump, with a leap of 5-02.00, with Cherokee's Nahia Ellis taking second at 4-10.00.

Junior Taja Conley of South O'Brien won the 400 meter hurdles at 1:15.62, while River Valley junior Maddie Thomas took silver at 1:17.69.

Thomas also took silver in the shot put at 33-02.00, second only to LAuren Kounkel of Hinton, who threw a 36-04.00.

Kounkel also won the discus, with a heave of 114-00.

The 3000 meter run was won by Cherokee senior London Rogge, who ran a 12:37.17, with teammate McKenna Benson running a 12:46.66.

In the long jump, K-P junior Lexi McElrath took first with a leap of 14-10.50, with South O'Brien's Karlee Warnke placing second at 14-07.00.

Kingsley-Pierson nearly swept the relay events, with the Panthers claiming first place in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 800 medley, 1600 medley, and 4x100 meter shuttle hurdle relays.

The only relay event the Panthers didn't win was the 4x800, which Hinton won with a time of 10:34.59. K-P took second in the event, at 11:01.19.

Girls Tennis

East 7, Glenwood 2: The Sioux City East girls tennis team kicked off its season in victorious fashion Thursday afternoon, as the Black Raiders defeated Glenwood, 7-2.

The Rams started the match off strong in the singles matches with an 8-5 win by Coryl Matheny against East's Ivy Mehlhaff, followed by a 9-7 win over Faith Telhulzen by Glenwood's Riley Wiese.

But Lucy Mehlhaff, Gracie Bruening, and Ella Berkenpas all snagged singles wins for the Black Raiders to pull the Black Raiders ahead. In the doubles matches, the East team of Ivy and Lucky Mehlhaff defeated Glenwood's team of Matheny and Wiese, 8-4.

In the next doubles match, Tehnhulzen and Bruening of East beat Glenwood's Josselyn Wallis/Chelsea Van team, 8-3.

East will compete this Friday in the the MRC Double Dual at Council Bluffs Lincoln.

Boys soccer

Denison-Schleswig 5, Creston 1: The Denison-Schleswig boys soccer team ended its week on a high note Friday with a 5-1 victory over Creston in the Hawkeye 10 Conference opener.

The Monarchs made 11 total shots in the game, with Manny Alcaraz and Richard Gonzales each scoring twice, and Jackson Saravia scoring once.

The Monarchs will play again on Monday against Lewis Central, and will then play at Sioux City West on Tuesday.

Lewis Central 2, Sioux City East 1: The Sioux City East boys fell to 1-1 on the season Friday with a 2-1 loss to Lewis Central.

Sophomore David Ochoa made the only goal of the day for the Black Raiders, and junior Ivan Arreola made two of his four save opportunities.

East will play Monday, at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Saturday

Girls soccer

Bishop Heelan 1, Underwood 0: The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team kicked off its home schedule with a victory on Saturday, as the Crusaders took down Underwood, 1-0.

Jada Newberg scored a first half goal to give Heelan the lead, while goaltender Lauren LaFleur preserved the advantage with a series of big second half saves.

Heelan improves to 1-0, and will play Tuesday at Council Bluffs Lincoln.

North Platte 5, South Sioux 2: The South Sioux girls soccer team lost its first game tournament game on Saturday in Norfolk, as the Cardinals lost to North Platte, 5-2.

The Bulldogs scored three goals in the first half and two in the second to topple the Cardinals, who fell to 2-4 on the season.

Boys soccer

South Sioux 2, North Platte 0: The South Sioux boys won their first game at the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday, 2-0. Freshman Dylan Karnes finished with a pair of goals for the Cardinals, with Jose Ruiz providing an assist.

