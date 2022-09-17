Prep roundup: Natnael Kifle, Gabe Nash place in Top 5 of Heartland Classic

PELLA, Iowa — Two North High School cross country runners placed in the Top 5 Saturday at the Heartland Classic, hosted by Central College in Pella.

Stars junior Natnael Kifle led ara runners with a third-place time on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 15 minutes, 50 seconds.

His senior teammate, Gabe Nash, placed fifth overall in 16:56.

Those eight points helped the Stars placed 11th in the team standings. Beshanena Gutema placed 99th (17:32).

The Stars scored 333 points.

East placed 34th as a team. The Black Raiders’ Top 2 runners were freshman Kaden Koepke, who was 198th in 18:48. Maciah Schulz, a sophomore, was 204th in 19 minutes flat.

Dowling Catholic senior Jackson Heidesch won the meet with a time of 15:24.

The Stars and Black Raiders’ girls also ran on Saturday in Pella.

North placed 26th as a team with 655 points, led by senior Elizabeth Jordan in an 18th-place finish of 20:08. Hanna Johnson was second among Stars runners in 143rd (22:33).

The Black Raiders were 28th with 712 points, and their top runner was junior Alex Flattery. Flattery was 123rd in 22:13, just two-tenths of a second ahead of freshman Khloee Weitzel.

Ballard senior Paityn Noe won the meet in 17:28.

Prep swimming

The Sioux City co-op swim team won the Gary Winkler Invitational in Fort Dodge with 424 points, beating the home Dodgers (360), Spencer (307) and Algona (109).

Sioux City won eight of the 12 events it competed in in the afternoon.

The 200-yard medley relay team led off the day with a win with a time of 1 minute, 56.61 seconds. The four swimmers who swam were Natalie Patee, Alice Mahoney, Addison Oelke and Grace Aesoph.

Oelke followed that up with a victory in the 200 freestyle, sas she won that in 2:01.72.

Patee won in the 200 IM, taking the top time in 2:16.97. Her fastest 50 split came in the first leg in 30.30.

Spencer, meanwhile, took the Nos. 2 through 4 spots in the 50 free, led by Brooklyn Ferguson in 25.88.

Aesoph swam the fastest in the 100 butterfly, earning a time of 1:02.67.

Oelke picked up her second win of the day, getting a time of 55.70 seconds.

Olivia Delarosa won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:36,70, ahead of Walsh’s 5:45.

Sioux City won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.01. The four swimmers were Brigid McGowan, patee, Aesoph and Oelke.

It also closed out the day with a win in the 400 relay, with a time of 4:01.54. McGowan, Maria McGowan, Erin Mahoney and Delarosa were the four swimmers.

Prep volleyball

Akron-Westfield 2, Woodbury Central 0: The Westerners swept the Wildcats 21-11, 21-9.

Lauryn Saathoff had 13 kills, while Josie Jacobs had 12 assists.

Trinity Christian 2, Woodbury Central 1: The Tigers moved to 9-1 on the season with a 14-23, 21-17, 15-8 win over the Wildcats.

Madelyn Vis led the Tigers with 10 kills, while Jamie Kooima had 16 assists. Paityn Brummel had 11 digs.

Trinity Christian 2, West Sioux 0: The Tigers then swept the Falcons 21-15, 21-15.

Kooima had 18 assists.