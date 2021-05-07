 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges C.B. Lincoln boys soccer
SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys soccer team scored twice in the second half Thursday to defeat Council Bluffs Lincoln 3-1. 

Ty Shoulders, Brady Schaap and Henry Eckhoff all scored for the Warriors. 

Carlos Garcia scored off a penalty kick for the Monarchs (6-4). 

Mikey Selig had eight saves for SB-L (9-3).

STORM LAKE 1, SPIRIT LAKE 0: Tornadoes junior Fernando Reyes scored the match's lone goal on Thursday. 

Both goalies — Storm Lake's Eric Ocegueda and Spirit Lake's Eli Robinson — had four saves.

EAST 4, SPENCER 3: The Black Raiders came back from a 3-2 helftime deficit to clip the Tigers in a boys perp soccer match in Spencer Thursday.

Josue Mendoza, Rodrigo Ochoa, Emanuel Mereno-Gomez and Antonio Araujo scored one goal each for East (5-7) and Ochoa also had two assists. Ivan Arreola had six saves in goal for the Black Raiders.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Miles Baccam scored twice to lead the Wolfpack to a non-conference boys soccer win in Orange City Thursday.

Jeremiah Krecit and Zachay Minderhoud also scored for Western Christian (8-1). Ty Van Essen had six saves to earn the shutout.

SIOUX CENTER 3, UNITY CHRISTIAN 1: Miguel Gonzalez had a hat trick to lead the Warriors to a non-conference boys soccer win in Orange City Thursday.

Jacksen Dykstra scored in the first half for the Knights (2-8). Logan Foltz had one save in net to earn the win in for Sioux Center (6-7).

 GIRLS SOCCER 

UNITY CHRISTIAN 1, SIOUX CENTER 0: Olivia Fedders scored in double overtime to give the Knights their 10th win of the season. 

SPENCER 10, EAST 1: Brooke Moser scored four goals for the Tigers on Thursday at East, while Alexa Johnson had two and Kirsten Small had two. 

WEST SIOUX 2, BHRV 1: Alina Armenta and Isabel Ortiz scored for the Falcons on Thursday. 

