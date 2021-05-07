PREP ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton edges C.B. Lincoln boys soccer

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys soccer team scored twice in the second half Thursday to defeat Council Bluffs Lincoln 3-1.

Ty Shoulders, Brady Schaap and Henry Eckhoff all scored for the Warriors.

Carlos Garcia scored off a penalty kick for the Monarchs (6-4).

Mikey Selig had eight saves for SB-L (9-3).

STORM LAKE 1, SPIRIT LAKE 0: Tornadoes junior Fernando Reyes scored the match's lone goal on Thursday.

Both goalies — Storm Lake's Eric Ocegueda and Spirit Lake's Eli Robinson — had four saves.

EAST 4, SPENCER 3: The Black Raiders came back from a 3-2 helftime deficit to clip the Tigers in a boys perp soccer match in Spencer Thursday.

Josue Mendoza, Rodrigo Ochoa, Emanuel Mereno-Gomez and Antonio Araujo scored one goal each for East (5-7) and Ochoa also had two assists. Ivan Arreola had six saves in goal for the Black Raiders.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 4, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 0: Miles Baccam scored twice to lead the Wolfpack to a non-conference boys soccer win in Orange City Thursday.