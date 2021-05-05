PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North boys soccer defeats Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Alan Magana scored two goals Tuesday to help the Stars (8-2) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-2 at home.
Magana scored a goal in both the first and second halves. Magana's first goal came in the 39th minute, and that was unassisted. His second goal came in the 75th minute, and Henry Morales had the assist there.
Jack Lloyd scored the first goal for the Stars in the 35th minute. Anthony Maeda recorded the assist.
Stars senior Gadisa Bezuneh scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute.
North had 23 shots.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 5, STORM LAKE 1: The Wolfpack scored four goals in the second half.
Bailey Baccam scored twice for Western Christian, and the Wolfpack senior also had an assist.
Miles Baccam and Eli Van Essen scored the other two Wolfpack goals.
Western Christian goalie Ty Van Essen recorded eight saves.
Tornadoes senior Brian Munoz took three of the six shots on goal, and he scored on one of them.
LEWIS CENTRAL 2, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1 (SO): Monarchs sophomore Edin Barrios scored in the second period Tuesday to tie the match.
The Monarchs (6-3) took seven shots on goal.
The shootout went several rounds, but the Titans won the shootout period, 8-7.
GIRLS SOCCER
BISHOP HEELAN 2, WEST 1: Mia Conley scored the first goal for the Crusaders, and helped them get their fifth win of the season.
Emma Smallcomb scored on a penalty kick for the Wolverines late in the first half. West fell to 3-7.
NORTH 3, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 0: The Stars scored all three of their goals in the second half.
The Stars held the Warriors to nine total shots.
The Stars moved to 7-4 while the Warriors are 0-8.
COUNCIL BLUFFS JEFFERSON 2, EAST 1: Abby Evers and Lexi Smith scored for the Yellowjackets.
Hannah Belt saved 18 shots from the Black Raiders, which dropped to 5-4.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 6, STORM LAKE 1: Sierra Nelson scored a hat trick on Tuesday to give the Wolfpack their fourth win of the season.
Vanessa Rodriguez scored the lone goal for the Tornadoes (2-6).
Sylvia Koelewyn recorded two saves as Western's goalie; Arlette Sandoval had 14 saves for the Tornadoes.
HARLAN 5, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 2: The Cyclones scored thrice in the second half.
Yesenia Altamirano scored for the Monarchs. Monarchs goalie Amy Estrada had 14 saves.
TRACK AND FIELD
Twin Lakes meet
The Sioux Central girls and the Newell-Fonda boys each placed second Tuesday at the Twin Lakes Conference meet.
Preslie Peterson led Sioux Central with 18.5 points, while Berkley Johannsen had 17.5.
Peterson and Johannsen went first and second for the long jump. Peterson won with a jump of 15 feet, 1 inch while Johannsen had 15-0.50.
Bryan Brabec led the Mustangs with 19 points while Carter Sievers had 17.
Manson Northwest Webster took the team title in the girls division; Pocahontas won the boys division.