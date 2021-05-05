PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City North boys soccer defeats Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Alan Magana scored two goals Tuesday to help the Stars (8-2) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-2 at home.

Magana scored a goal in both the first and second halves. Magana's first goal came in the 39th minute, and that was unassisted. His second goal came in the 75th minute, and Henry Morales had the assist there.

Jack Lloyd scored the first goal for the Stars in the 35th minute. Anthony Maeda recorded the assist.

Stars senior Gadisa Bezuneh scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute.

North had 23 shots.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 5, STORM LAKE 1: The Wolfpack scored four goals in the second half.

Bailey Baccam scored twice for Western Christian, and the Wolfpack senior also had an assist.

Miles Baccam and Eli Van Essen scored the other two Wolfpack goals.

Western Christian goalie Ty Van Essen recorded eight saves.

Tornadoes senior Brian Munoz took three of the six shots on goal, and he scored on one of them.