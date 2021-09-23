PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City swimming defeats Council Bluffs Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Sioux City co-op girls swim team defeated Council Bluffs Lincoln on Tuesday, 104-62.
Sioux City started off the night by winning the 200-yard medley relay, as the "A" team won in 2 minutes, 22.43 seconds. The four girls who ran that were Grace Aesoph, Alice Mahoney, Katelyn Shaputis and Olivia Delarosa.
Mahoney won the 200 freestyle individual race in 2:25.45.
Aesoph won the 200 IM, in 2:54.73.
Delarosa won the 100 butterfly in 82.05 while Shaputis won the 400 freestyle in 5:07.12.
Shaputis also won the 100 backstroke, in 1:19.34.
Sioux City also won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.