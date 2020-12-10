PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City swimming team wins two duals

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Metros swimming team won two duals on Thursday.

The Metros beat South Sioux City 80-10, then they beat Atlantic 73-16. Atlantic also beat South Sioux 43-30.

Sioux City led off the night with a win in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 46.66 seconds.

James Dean, Owen Hoak, Kellen Dean and Kohen Rankin then won in indvidual events. Rankin had the biggest margin of victory of those races, as it came in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.05.

Cody Bates led a slew of Sioux City swimmers in the 50 free with a time of 25.13 in the first heat, then Noah Winkel won the second heat in 24.69.

Hudson Vonk and Noah Winkel later won events in the 100 free (53.09) and the 500 free (5:48.67).

Michael Rogge was South Sioux's highest finisher in a race, as that came in the 100 breast stroke. Rogge was second in 1:22.37, behind Rankin's 59.76.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 58, WEST MONONA 46: The Panthers moved to 5-0 on the season, as both teams were ranked in Thursday's most recent IGHSAU poll.