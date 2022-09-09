PREP ROUNDUP: Sioux City West, North earn volleyball wins on Thursday

SIOUX CITY– The West High School volleyball defeated South Sioux City 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 Thursday night at West.

Maya Augustine and Kiley Elgert tallied seven kills each for West. Elgert added 12 assists and 10 digs. Hannah Burge led the Wolverines with 17 digs and Maya Augustine added 14.

North 3, Cherokee 0: Ashlyn Strohbeen tallied eight kills and Madalyn Welp seven for North in a 25-21, 25-21. 25-20.

Welp recorded 14 assists and Hannah Mogensen 17 dogs for North.

East 3, Le Mars 0: East took down Le Mars in Le Mars 25-8, 25-15, 25-20 Thursday night.

Sioux Center 3, Okoboji 0: Sioux Center earned a 25-4, 25-10, 25-7 win over Okoboji Thursday night.

Reagan Jansen tallied 10 kills and six digs to lead the Warriors. Willow Bleeker recorded 24 assists.

Olivia Lorenzen, Avery SImpson, Alayana Hesse and Emma Wittrock tallied two kills each for the Pioneers.

Carson Thelen added eight digs.

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, West Lyon 0: MOC-Floyd Valley recorded a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 win over West Lyon Thursday night.

Maya Immeker tallied 16 kills for the Dutchmen. Tierney Huss picked up 25 assists and 15 digs.

Evy Knoblock finished with 13 kills and Maddie Johnson 17 assists for the Wildcats. Knoblock and Keatyn Lorenzen picked up 12 digs each.

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Harris-Lake Park 0: Mya Bunkers tallied eight kills and 11 assists to lead Remsen St. Mary’s to a 3-0 win over Harris-Lake Park Thursday night.

Whitney Jensen tallied six kills and Carmindee Ricke recorded four digs for the Hawks.

Brooke Nicks tallied three kills to lead Harris-Lake Park.

Gehlen Catholic 3, South O’Brien 0: Gehlen Catholic defeated South O’Brien 25-7, 25-19, 25-13 Thursday.

Miyah Whitehead tallied 15 kills to lead Gehlen Catholic. Cadence Goebel added 23 assists and six digs. Whitehead also recorded six digs.

Marissa Ebel tallied four digs for South O’Brien. Whitney Einck added seven assists and seven digs.

Hinton 3, MMCRU 0: Hinton took down MMCRU 25-11, 25-15, 25-10 Thursday.

Bailey Boeve led Hinton with 10 kills and five aces.

Ashlyn Kovarna recorded 27 assists and seven digs.

Unity Christian 3, Akron-Westfield 0: Gracie Schoonhoven tallied 13 kills and Haley Kuperus 11 to lead Unity Christian to a 3-0 win over Akron-Westfield Thursday.

Unity Christian won on set scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-17.

Paige De Boom recorded 35 assists for Unity Christian. De Boom, Jadyn Hofmeyer and Callie Karhoff tallied six digs each. Hofmeyer added five aces.

Newell-Fonda 3, Emmetsburg 2: Newell-Fonda defeated Emmetsburg 25-18, 18-25, 15-25, 25-12, 15-9 Thursday.

Kierra Jungers tallied 14 kills and Mary Walker 13 for the Mustangs. Mia Walker recorded 21 assists and Izzy Sievers 16 digs.

Sierra Wolff and Calista Joyce tallied 11 kills each for Emmetsburg.

Central Lyon 3, Rock Valley 0: Central Lyon earned a 25-17, 28-26, 25-15 win over Rock Valley Thursday evening.

Dionne Jansma tallied 14 kills to lead the Lions. McKenna Metzger added 23 assists and 18 digs. Riley Weiler recorded 19 digs and Jansma 18.

OABCIG 3, Storm Lake 1: OABCIG tallied a 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over Storm Lake Thursday.

Alex Schroeder tallied 13 kills and Olivia Schroeder 20 assists for the Falcons.

Gwen Jacobson recorded 13 digs.

MVAOCOU 3, Ar-We-Va 0: The Rams earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 win over Ar-We-Va Thursday night.

Emily Kovarna tallied nine kills to lead MVAOCOU. Rachel Allen recorded 20 assists and 11 digs.

Kora Obrecht tallied seven kills for the Rockets.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, George-Little Rock 1: Sibley-Ocheyedan earned a 27-25, 22-25, 25-19, 28-26 win over George-Little Rock.

Lindsey Haken tallied 15 kills and Jesse DeGroot 33 assists for the Mustangs. Wyleigh Steenhoven added 16 digs and DeGroot 13.

South Central Calhoun 3, Alta-Aurelia 0: South Central Calhoun recorded a 25-13, 25-15, 26-24 win over Alta-Aurelia Thursday.

Riley Batta tallied 17 kills and Keria Hammen 15 for South Central Calhoun.

Allison Watts tallied eight kills for the Warriors. Chloe Elston tallied 23 assists and Maggie Bloom 26 digs.

Boyden-Hull 3, Sheldon 1: The Comets earned a 25-14, 25-21, 13-25, 27-25 win over Sheldon.

Nancy Boogerd and Gretta Van Es tallied nine kills each for the Comets. Clara Hoegh recorded 29 assists and Avery Noble 13 digs. Van Es added 10 digs.

Claire Johnson tallied 15 kills and Maddie Olson 11 for the Orabs. Reese Strouth tallied 23 assists.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3, West Sioux 2: The Hawks rallied for a 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 15-2 win over West Sioux Thursday.

Kylee Schiphoff tallied 13 kills and Abby Douma 11 kills for the Hawks. Frankie Mohnie added 35 assists and 13 digs. Abigail Kunzman picked up 17 digs.

Elizabeth Westra tallied six kills for West Sioux. Addison Westergard added eight assists. Cassie Koopmans tallied 17 digs and Addi Dekkers 15.

Sioux Central 3, Southeast Valley 2: Sioux Central earned a 25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-5 win over Southeast Valley.

Bradi Krager tallied 11 kills and 16 assists for the Rebels. Berkley Johannsen added 10 kills and 17 assists.

Johannsen added 11 digs and Halle Larson 10. Larson also recorded 14 aces.

Girls swimming

The Sioux City co-op girls swim team won two duals on Thursday against Algona and Fort Dodge in Fort Dodge.

Sioux City defeated the Dodgers 71-21, while it beat Algona 71-3.

The 200-yard medley relay team — consisting of Natalie Patee, Alice Mahoney, Addison Oelke and Grace Aesoph — won with a time of 1 minute, 55 seconds.

Patee also won the 200 freestyle in 2:01.27, while Mahoney was second in 2:11.78.

Oelke won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.38.

Aesoph (26.17) and Olivia Delarosa (27.90) were second and third in the 50 freestyle.

Aesoph and Scarlett Walsh were second and third in the 100 butterfly. Aesoph’s time was 1:04.92, while Walsh finished in 1:09.08.

Oelke (55.43) and Erin Mahoney (59.03) were the silver and bronze finishers.

Delarosa won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:35.33.

Sioux City was second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.67. The four swimmers were Brigid McGowan, Walsh, Erin Mahoney and Delarosa.

Patee and Erin Mahoney went 1-2 in the backstroke. Patee’s winning time was 63.10.

Sioux City also won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:50.61.

Boys Golf

The Tanager boys golf team won its home meet Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.

The Tanagers shot 37-over par for a team score of 325. Canton took second place with a 33, followed by West Central (336), Dakota Valley (341) and Tea (341).

Tea’s Keeton Newborg won the individual title with a 2-over-par 74. West Central’s Trey Even placed second with a 76 and Canton’s Carson Steffensen third with a 78.

Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Cooper Girard placed fourth and tied for fifth respectively with scores of 79 and 80. Canton’s Kaiden Larsgaard and Dakota Valley’s Matt DeBeer also tied for fifth.

DeBeer led the Panthers for the day. Tyler Conrelsen shot an 84 for second on the team and Dylan Lukken an 88 for third on the team.

Beresford placed eighth as a team, led by Dustin Maas, shooting an 84. Kaden Anderson shot an 89 and Derek Maas a 93 for the Bulldogs.

Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle led the Huskies with a 91.