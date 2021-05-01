 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: South Sioux boys soccer advance
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: South Sioux boys soccer advance

  • 0

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School boys soccer team advanced in the NSAA Class B-2 subdistrict playoffs with a 10-0 win Saturday at home against Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic co-op. 

They scored three goals in the first 15 minutes. 

The Cardinals are the No. 1 in their subdistrict. 

They'll play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Blair. 

BOYS GOLF 

The Kingsley-Pierson boys golf team won the team medalist honors on Saturday with a team score of 354 at the OABCIG Invitational in Ida Grove. 

The Panthers edged Fort Dodge St. Edmond by three strokes. 

OABCIG's Axton Miller was the meet individual medalist with an 18-hole score of 77. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News