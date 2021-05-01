PREP ROUNDUP: South Sioux boys soccer advance

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School boys soccer team advanced in the NSAA Class B-2 subdistrict playoffs with a 10-0 win Saturday at home against Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic co-op.

They scored three goals in the first 15 minutes.

The Cardinals are the No. 1 in their subdistrict.

They'll play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Blair.

BOYS GOLF

The Kingsley-Pierson boys golf team won the team medalist honors on Saturday with a team score of 354 at the OABCIG Invitational in Ida Grove.

The Panthers edged Fort Dodge St. Edmond by three strokes.

OABCIG's Axton Miller was the meet individual medalist with an 18-hole score of 77.

