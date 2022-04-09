 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Valley girls beat Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY-- The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team suffered its second loss of the season Saturday, as the Crusaders fell to West Des Moines Valley, 4-0. 

The Tigers scored three goals in the first half, and one in the second. 

With the loss, Heelan falls to 1-2 0 the season; and will play Tuesday at Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Prep baseball

Seward 12, South Sioux 0: The South Sioux City High School baseball team lost to Seward on Saturday, 12-0, as the Cardinals fell to 1-6 on the season. 

Seward scores two runs in the first inning, one in the second, seven in the third, and two more in the fourth en-route to the win. 

The Cardinals will play Tuesday at hone, against Roncalli Catholic. 

