Prep roundup: Valley girls beat Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY-- The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team suffered its second loss of the season Saturday, as the Crusaders fell to West Des Moines Valley, 4-0.

The Tigers scored three goals in the first half, and one in the second.

With the loss, Heelan falls to 1-2 0 the season; and will play Tuesday at Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Prep baseball

Seward 12, South Sioux 0: The South Sioux City High School baseball team lost to Seward on Saturday, 12-0, as the Cardinals fell to 1-6 on the season.

Seward scores two runs in the first inning, one in the second, seven in the third, and two more in the fourth en-route to the win.

The Cardinals will play Tuesday at hone, against Roncalli Catholic.

