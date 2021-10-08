Prep roundup: West Sioux's Meraya Barrera wins home meet Thursday

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The Hinton High School girls cross country team won the West Sioux Class B meet, as the Blackhawks had three in the Top 5 on Thursday at Hawarden Golf Club.

The Blackhawks won with 37 points, edging the Falcons by six points.

Falcons senior Meraya Barrera, however, won her home meet by running the 5,000-meter course in 22 minutes, 52 seconds.

Hinton’s Ava Lang (23:11) and Kyra Peters (23:45) were second and third.

Gehlen Catholic’s Kailey Sitzmann placed fourth (23:50) while Blackhawks sophomore Kadence Peters rounded out the Top 5 (24:41).

West and Sioux Falls O’Gorman went head-to-head in the Class A race, and the Wolverines were led by Alejandro Payes (28:17) with a fourth-place finish.

MMCRU’s Kaden Galles led the boys race with a time of 18:22. Gehlen’s Carver Ruhland was the runner-up, placing 30 seconds behind Galles.

Brayden Dirks of MMCRU (20:01), Zach Sypersma of Hinton (20:09) and MMCRU’s Lucas Braun (20:35) rounded out the Top 5.

The Royals edged Hinton 36-44.

Filmon Gebra led the Wolverines with a fifth-place finish of 19:28 in the "A" division race.

Volleyball

The Hinton High School volleyball team swept aside West Sioux on Thursday night, as the Blackhawks clinched a 3-0 win with set victories of 25-12, 25-12, and 25-7.

Sophomore Ashlyn Kovarna finished the night with a team-high 11 kills, sophomore Gabbie Friessen led the way with 10 digs, and senior Sara Schoenrock powered the team with 17 assists on the night.

For West Sioux, senior Addison Popken had a team-high four kills, while Hailey Triplet had 17 digs.

The win improves Hinton's record to 14-6 overall, while West Sioux falls to 6-15.

Boyden-Hull 3, Okoboji 0: The Boyden-Hull High School volleyball team swept Okoboji on Thursday night by set scores of 25-13, 25-16, and 25-18, as the Comets improved their season record to 19-4 overall.

Senior Jewel Bergstrom had an impressive 36 assist for the Comers, while senior Marissa Pottebaum had a team-high 13 kills on the night. Senior Sarah Boogerd and Ellie Woelber led the team in digs, with 12 and 11, respectively.

Boogerd also finished with three aces.

Okoboji finished the game with just 12 total kills, led by senior Megan Titterington, with four. Senior Averie Lambertus had nine assists.

Central Lyon 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0: The Central Lyon High School volleyball team improved to 8-12 on the season with a 3-0 Thursday night win over Sibley-Ocheyedan.

The Lions earned the win with set wins of 25-10, 25-21, and 25-17.

Junior Dionne Jansma the Lions with 12 kills on the night, along with 17 digs, while sophomore McKenna Metzger had a team-high 22 assists.

For Sibley, senior Emily Schutte had 10 kills, and Olivia Bosma had 11 digs.

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Rock Valley 0: MOC-Floyd Valley volleyball took down Rock Valley on Thursday by a 3-0 score, as the Dutchmen earned set wins of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-21.

Dutchmen senior Brooklyn Leusink led the way with nine kills, with sophomore Payton Kleinhesselink was close behind with eight. Sophomore Tierney Huss had 28 of the team's 31 assists, while Addison Wierda led the team with 10 digs.

Rock Valley's top scorer was Ranae Van Voorst, who finished with 10 kills. With the win, MOC-Floyd Valley improves to 9-15, while Rock Valley fell to 9-12.

Western Christian 3, Spencer 0: Western Christian volleyball walloped Spencer on Thursday night, 3-0, as the Wolfpack escaped with set victories of 25-9, 25-16, and 25-8.

Senior Jaylin VanDyken led Western Christian with 27 assists, while Stella Winterfield had a team-high 15 kills. VanDyken also finished with three aces on the evening.

The win boosts Western Christian to 24-5 overall, while Spencer fell to 17-10.

Siouxland Christian 3, MVAOCOU 2: The Siouxland Christian High school volleyball team beat MVAOCOU in five sets on Thursday night, as the Eagles beat the Rams in sets one, three and five by scores of 25-22, 25-19, and 17-15, while losing sets two and four by scores of 26-24.

Senior Paton Doenheofer led the Eagles with 25 kills, while sophomore Alex Heilbuth had 28 of the team's 30 assists. Junior Regan Stocking had 25 digs, as the Eagles improved to 8-15 on the season.

With the loss, the Rams fell to 1-24.

