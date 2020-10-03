 Skip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL: Cardinals drop two at RCC Tournament
OMAHA - South Sioux City ran into a pair of tough River Cities Conference foes Saturday in the conference tournament

The Cardinals fell to Mercy/Brownell-Talbott 13-1 and Duchesne/Roncalli 14-0 in a pair of games that were halted after four innings by run rule.

South Sioux City had five hits in the game with Mercy and got an RBI single from Ardi Zamora to prevent a shutout.

Natasha Freiberg had a hit and a stolen base in the set back to Duchesne/Roncalli.

The Cardinals open Subdistrict B-4 play at Elkhorn Tuesday.

