SLOAN, Iowa - River Valley grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning but saw Westwood storm back to score a dozen runs in the bottom of the frame on its way to a 16-3 Western Valley Conference softball win Friday.
Brittany Meyer had an RBI double and Daisy Olais a two-run single to help the Wolverines to the lead.
Andee Martin drove in three runs and Elisa Davis had three hits and scored three times to help fuel the Westwood comeback. Katelyn Martian got the pitching win fanning three while scattering three hits.
NORTH 19, LEWIS CENTRAL 2: Hailey Hoogers drove in three runs in the win during the Heelan weekend tournament.
Hoogers also struck out six batters.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 10, ESTHERVILLE-LC 2: Emma Christensen hit a tie-breaking RBI single inthe sixth inning and the Warriors went on to score the final eight runs of the game to win in aciton at the Heelan Classic at SYA Fields Friday.
Christensen had three hits, as did Chloe Black, who followed Christensen's hit with a two-run double to give SB-L at 5-2 lead. Black had four RBI's on the day while Kylie Kerr also had two his and drove in a run. Madelyn Mogensen got the pitching win for the Warriors (1-1) giving up two hits in six innings of work while fanning three.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 12, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 0: Hannah Dau drove in three runs and Gabby Herron added two more as the Wolverines opened their season with a win over Trinity Christian in Paullina Friday.