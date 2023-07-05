Prep softball roundup: JOURNAL STAFF Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Class 2A Region 1Class 2A Region 2Class 1A Region 1Class 1A Region 2 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saturday in the Park 2023: Rain or shine, the show must go on Sioux City residents who showed up for the 33rd Saturday in the Park festival at Grandview Park got rain, shine and music from local and natio… Le Mars woman wins $50,000 lottery prize A Le Mars woman recently won $50,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Lisa McClish bought her winning ticket at Dailey Stop, 327 Plymouth St. … Timothy Olyphant returns with 'Justified' but in a different Elmore Leonard setting For fans of the original “Justified,” “City Primeval” isn’t a sequel but another look at the universe. Shelby Houlihan returns to public racing, sets record in 'Beer Mile World Classic' Houlihan's time of 5:43.81 set a new world record, becoming the first woman to break the six-minute mark, according to race organizers. Sioux City mom charged with keeping kids in filthy home Officers took the boy to his home and observed food and possibly rodent droppings on the living room floor. The kitchen smelled of rotten food…