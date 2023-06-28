The prep softball season is winding down. Here is a look at some of the top games from the Siouxland area on Tuesday:

Class 4A No. 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4, Glenwood 4: Sergeant Bluff took their second non-conference win over Glenwood at home.

Elise Evans-Murphy led the Warriors offensively, batting safely throughout her three at-bats with a double and 3RBIs. Bailey Moreau also tacked on a solo homerun for SB-L (29-5).

Kamea Van Kalsbeek pitched four innings with seven strikeouts for the win. Emma Crooks came in to pitch three more to close the game.

Sara Kolle had the only recorded hit for Glenwood, while the other three runs reached the bases on Warriors errors.

The win over Glenwood (15-11) puts SB-L on an 11-game winning streak.

SC East 24, Harlan 12: East and Harlan Community reach staggeringly high scores in their non-conference game at JJ Jenson Baseball and Softball Fields.

Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones both recorded homeruns, earning each of both 4 RBIs a piece. Alyssa Erick also helped out the Black Raiders (23-10) offense, going 3-for-6 at the plate with two doubles.

Ellie Ineson led Harlan with two doubles. Taylor Heese also recorded a double and had 4 RBIs.

Lexi Plathe took the pitching win for East, pitching the full game with three strikeouts against Harlan (2-25).

Storm Lake 8-12, SC West 0-2: Avery DeHaan's bat and arm kept the Tornadoes in Game 1. She recorded two doubles and 3 RBIs from the plate, and pitched all seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Mackenzie Harder also drove four additional runs across the plate.

The effort from West intensified in Game 2, with the team recording six hits just like in Game 1, but with Isabella Allen and Angelica Rivera each managing to push a run across.

But Storm Lake (21-3) was able to set the tone early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. Hailey Anderson, Maddy Raveling and Abby Bodholdt all recorded doubles. The winning pitcher, Raveling, threw all five innings with eight strikeouts versus SC West (4-30).

Class 1A No. 4 Newell-Fonda 3, Class 1A No. 15 Exira-EHK 1: Newell-Fonda broke a tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to scrape by with a win over Exira-EHK in a non-conference contest.

The Mustangs (25-7) recorded a total of five hits. At the plate, Emma Erickson went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and Isabel Bartek had a double.

Mia Walker took the pitching win, striking out an impressive 13 batters from the circle.

The Spartans (19-3) were only able to muster up three hits across the seven innings.

Class 2A No. 12 Sioux Central 14, South O'Brien 4: Sioux Central was strong out the gate, scoring nine runs in the top of the first and continued their lead till ending the game in five innings via mercy rule.

Kendra Casey recorded a double with two RBIs and Halle Laursen went 2-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs for the Rebels (22-5).

Bradi Krager started the game in the circle, pitching two innings with 3 strikeouts. Berkley Johannsen, closed the game, striking out four batters and taking the official win.

South O'Brien (9-15) had a combined six hits, with Jinger Nieuwenhuis leading their offense with a double and an RBI. Karlee Warnke is tagged with the other two RBIs from her 1-for-3 showing at the plate.