PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North, Denison-Schleswig split Saturday twinbill

DENISON, Iowa — The North High School softball team took a split Saturday with Denison-Schleswig.

North won Game 1 in an 11-10 bout, then lost 6-4 in Game 2 to the Monarchs.

In Game 1, the Stars scored five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings while holding Denison-Schleswig scoreless.

Avery Beller tied the game in the game with an RBI triple, then Olivia O’Brien gave her team the lead with an RBI groundout.

Beller, O’Brien and Bailey Anderson all had three hits.

Courtney Johnson, Ataviah Van Buren and O’Brien each had a double.

Johnson had nine strikeouts in the circle.

Kira Langenfeld and Claire Leinen homered for the Monarchs.

Langenfeld ended Game 2 with a two-run walk-off home run.

For North, Johnson was 3-for-3 with an RBI. O’Brien homered.

ANKENY 12, EAST 0: Brylee Hempey had both of the Black Raiders’ hits in the shutout Saturday.

HEELAN 8, HARLAN 7: Crusaders senior Ellie Gengler was a triple shy of the cycle, and she knocked in three runs.