PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North, Denison-Schleswig split Saturday twinbill

DENISON, Iowa — The North High School softball team took a split Saturday with Denison-Schleswig.
North won Game 1 in an 11-10 bout, then lost 6-4 in Game 2 to the Monarchs.
In Game 1, the Stars scored five combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings while holding Denison-Schleswig scoreless.
Avery Beller tied the game in the game with an RBI triple, then Olivia O’Brien gave her team the lead with an RBI groundout.
Beller, O’Brien and Bailey Anderson all had three hits.
Courtney Johnson, Ataviah Van Buren and O’Brien each had a double.
Johnson had nine strikeouts in the circle.
Kira Langenfeld and Claire Leinen homered for the Monarchs.
Langenfeld ended Game 2 with a two-run walk-off home run.
For North, Johnson was 3-for-3 with an RBI. O’Brien homered.
ANKENY 12, EAST 0: Brylee Hempey had both of the Black Raiders’ hits in the shutout Saturday.
HEELAN 8, HARLAN 7: Crusaders senior Ellie Gengler was a triple shy of the cycle, and she knocked in three runs.
Joslyn Verzal and Angel Shaw pitched in the game, and each pitcher had one strikeout.
Mariah Augustine also had two hits.
WEST SIOUX 12, WEST 2: Falcons sophomore Mia Danielson was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. She also hit a triple.
The Falcons hit three triples in this game during their home tournament.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 6, WOODBURY CENTRAL 3: Wolfpack senior Hanna Kollis was 2-for-4 Saturday with a double.
Madison Vis also had two hits.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 8, STORM LAKE 3: The Jays sealed the game by scoring four runs in the seventh inning on Saturday.
Lillian Harpenau hit a two-run double. Emily Kellen struck out seven for the Jays.
Late Friday
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 6, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3: Kylie Kerr and Chloe Buss both had a double Friday that helped the Warriors beat the Dutch.
Kerr, Buss, Aussie Obbink and Cori Griebel each had two hits.
Kamea VanKalsbeek allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits for the Warriors, and the Warriors pitcher had six strikeouts.
Carlin Smith homered for the Dutch.
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION 13, EAST 4: Kilie Junck had one of the five East hits on Friday. The Black Raiders scored thrice in the third inning.