SERGEANT BLUFF — Kenzie Foley pitched a two hitter and struck out seven to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton past Bishop Heelan 2-1 in a Missouri River Conference softball game played Thursday evening.
Foley also had two of SB-L's four hits and drove in the first run of the game with a single in the first inning to score Chloe Black who had hit a single earlier in the inning. The Warriors (5-1) stretched their lead to 2-0 in the third inning on a solo home run by Emma Christensen.
Foley was able to work out of a jam in the sixth inning when she helped turn a double play to work out of a no-out situation with runners on second and third base.
Heelan scored its run in the seventh inning when Kenley Meis hit a one-out triple and came in to scord on Kiana Fjeldheim's grounder. Riley Plantenberg pitched a four-hitter with one strike out but took the loss for the Crusaders (1-3).
NORTH 14, WEST 2: The Stars ran their record to 4-0 with a Missouri River Conference win over the Wolverines in a game played at North High Thursday.
Kylee Eickholt slugged a two-run home run while Courtney Johnson had a two-run single for North. Hailey Hoogers got the pitching win and also added an RBI double, as did Isabelle Hesse. Marin Frazee had an rbi single for West (0-3).
RIVER VALLEY 12, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 0: River Valley's Taylor Knaack held the Panthers to one hit in the three-inning contest.
The Wolverines (1-6) scored five runs in the first and third innings.
Kaylee Knaack had three RBI, Megan Carstens had two RBI and two hits. Katrina Todd had two hits.
Halle Collins had the lone hit for K-P (2-4).
SPIRIT LAKE 8, WEST SIOUX 6: The Falcons brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh inning, and scored a run in the rally, but Irish Knutson forced a strike out and a ground out to end the game.
Spirit Lake scored two runs apiece in the third through sixth innings.
Elle Carney hit a homer for the Indians, and she had three RBI. Stella Donkersloot and Karli Olsen each had a double.
Avery Coyle doubled for the Falcons (5-1). Erika McKenney had nine strikeouts in the loss.
late Wednesday
SPIRIT LAKE 10, SPENCER 7: The Indians outslugged the Tigers in a Lakes Conference game played in Spencer Wednesday. Payton Ahrenstorff went 3-4 and drove three runs to pace Spirit Lake (3-2) while teammates Izzy Backhaus and Stella Donkesloot had two RBI's apiece. Spencer dropped to 1-3 on the season.