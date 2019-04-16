BENNINGTON, Neb. -- Nya Diew broke two school records and the South Sioux girls track team finished in third place at the Bennington Invite with 80.5 points on Tuesday.
Bishop Neumann won both the girls and boys titles. The South Sioux boys finished in 10th with 29 points.
Diew threw 40-feet, 3.5 inches in her first throw in the shot put, which would've been good enough to win. In her third throw, Diew hit 45-1.75, which broke the school record and is the longest throw in Nebraska so far this season.
Diew then threw 153-10 in her first throw in the discus, which would've been good enough to win. Then in her second throw in the finals, Diew threw 159-10 to break SSC's school record and it is the longest throw in Nebraska so far this season.
Megan Hansen ran a 15.29 in the 110 hurdles prelims which is .03 away from the SSC school record. Hanson ran a 15.42 in the finals to win the race.
McKenna Comstock won the pole vault after clearing 8-6.
Brad Hartnett won the boys shot put after hitting 49-3. None of his throws were less than 47 feet on the day.
Heelan boys win OABCIG meet
IDA GROVE, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan boys scored 134 points to win the OABCIG invite on Tuesday.
Heelan's Drew Olson won the 110 hurdles in 16.32 seconds. Charlie Saulsbury won the 1,600 run in 4:49.50. Kobe Clayborne threw a season-best 53-feet, 1.5-inches in the shot put to win. It's the fourth-longest throw in Class 3A this season.
Heelan's team of Olson, Joe Yaneff, Deonte Walker and Saulsbury won the sprint medley relay in 3:44.74. Yaneff and Walker teamed with Keyontre Clark and Camden Lee to win the 4x200 relay in 1:35.13. Clark, Yaneff, Lee and Olson won the 4x100 relay in 44.78.
OABCIG's William Grote won the high jump after clearing 6-feet even. Cooper DeJean won the long jump with a distance of 21-3.25 and he won the 200 dash in 22.81.
Grote teamed with Quintin Cranston, Kolton Krajicek and Ben Bergman to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.02.
Alta-Aurelia's team of Trey Engelmann, Cade Rohwer, Teagan Meyer and Preston McCoy won the 4x800 relay in 8:53.49. McCoy, Rohwer, Meyer and Michael Kueny won the 4x400 relay in 3:44.93.
Duax finishes second in 100
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — West freshman Holly Duax finished second in the 100-meter dash Tuesday to Darby Thomas at the Lewis Central meet. Thomas is ranked sixth in the state while Duax is ranked third in the 100.
The East girls finished second in the team standings (102) behind Glenwood (167). Kaia Downs (2:23.61) and Alex Radcliffe went first and second in the 800.
On the boys side, East's Ardell Inlay won the 100 in 10.74 seconds, then won the 200 in 22.62. The Black Raiders took the fastest times in the 4x100 and 4x200.
North's Jaysen Bowers won the 1,600 (4:42.90) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jorma Schwedler won the 400 (50.25). SB-L's Max Murphy won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.88.
The Warriors' 4x400 and 4x800 teams were also victorious.
Hinton wins Class B title at own invite
HINTON, Iowa -- The Hinton girls track team scored 162 points to win the Class B team title by one point over Gehlen Catholic on Tuesday. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central finished in first place in Class A with 166 points.
In Class A, KP/WC's Erika Kuntz won the 400 dash in 59.98 seconds. Aubree Bell won the 100 dash in 13.40.
Kuntz teamed with Madison Goodwin, Paige Kuchel and Jayde Barto to win the 4x400 relay in 4:11.35. Kuntz, Goodwin, Barto and Bell won the sprint medley relay in 1:54.85.
Cherokee's team of JeMae Nichols, Grace Anderson, Camille Zwiefel and Kassidy Pingel won the 4x100 relay in 53.17. Nichols, Zwiefel and Pingel were joined by Jena Jenness to win the 4x200 in 1:52.10.
Sheldon's Makenna Kleinhesselink won the 110 hurdles in 17.29. Sydney Olson won the 400 hurdles in 1:11.07 and she won the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 3.5-inches.
Kleinhesselink teamed with Mary Margaret Borer, Haley Christians and Anessa Schoo to win the distance medley relay in 4:40.13. Olson and Kleinhesselink teamed with Maliah Klienhesselink and Emma Barwick to win the shuttle hurdle in 1:15.09.
In Class B, Hinton's Kayana Kounkel won the 400 dash in 1:09.47. Karley Havener won the 800 run in 2:53.51.
Kounkel teamed with Elizabeth Walton, Aspen Coffee and Kiana Smutzler to win the 4x100 in 55.58. Havener, Coffee, Jillian Hicklin and Morgan Stucky won the distance medley in 5:09.50.
Akron-Westfield's Shaylee Siebens won the 100 dash in 12.82 and she won the 200 dash in 27.64. Siebens added a win in the long jump with a distance of 14-11.5.
Gehlen Catholic's Tiffany Woerdehoff won the 100 hurdles in 17.63. Moly Roder won the 400 hurdles in 1:14.81.
Woerdehoff teamed with Katelyn Langel, Sydney Livermore and Kate Hill to win the 4x200 relay in 1:56.21. Roder teamed with Emma Bogen, Lauren Heying and Kennedy Ruhland to win the 4x400 in 4:45.50. Bogen, Ruhland, Madi Mousel and Abby Ruhland won the 4x800 in 11:51.74. Woerehoff, Hill, Livermore and Langel won the shuttle hurdle in 1:11.76.
West Monona boys win over meet
ONAWA, Iowa -- The West Monona boys track team scored 114.25 points to win its own meet on Tuesday.
West Monona's Josh Heather won the 100 dash in 10.72 seconds and he won the 200 dash in 22.33. Heather also won the long jump with a distance of 20-feet, 8.50-inches.
Heather teamed with Sean Pinkelman, Brad Bellis and Calvin Coffman to win the 4x100 in 45.06.
MVAOCOU's Dylan Blake won the 1,600 run in 4:31.34.
Blake teamed with Kolby Nutt, Will Forbes and Weston Beeson to win the 4x800 in 8:50.40.
Westwood's team of Jayden McFarland, Sean Westergaard, Brennan Eby and Francisco Rohner won the 4x400 relay in 3:40.76. Rohrer, McFarland and Westergaard teamed with James Mendenhall to win the sprint medley relay in 1:40.99. That same team won the distance medley relay in 3:54.65.
N-F's Larsen wins three events
POCAHONTAS, Iowa -- Newell-Fonda's Olivia Larsen was part of three event wins at the Poky Relays on Tuesday.
In Class A, Alta-Aurelia's Alexa Fredericksen won the 800 run in 2:38.56. Jessica Flaherty, Jenna Nielsen, Brittany Turnquist and Maria Kueny won the sprint medley relay in 1:58.44. Flaherty teamed with Hannah Loring, Jessica Larson and Emma Peterson to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:14.10.
In Class B, Sioux Central's team of Maddie Mueller, Taylor Krager, Alyssa Feeley and Diana Gomez won the 4x200 relay in 1:58.47. Mueller teamed with Jenna Jessen, Karly Boettcher and Kally Fahnlander to win the shuttle hurdle relays in 1:14.91.
Larsen won the 100 hurdles in 16.84 seconds and she won the 400 hurdles in 1:08.65.
Larsen teamed with Maggie Walker, Emma Stewart and Ella Larsen as Newell-Fonda won the 4x100 relay in 53.95. Walker and Ella Larsen teamed with Macy Sievers and Bailey Sievers to win the 4x400 relay in 4:28.67. Walker, Macy Sievers, Bailey Sievers and Stewart won the distance medley relay in 4:37.70.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Liz Mutombo won the 100 dash in 13.28 and she won the 200 dash in 27.71.
West Sioux boys 5th at Beresford
BERESFORD, S.D. -- The Beresford boys and girls swept its own meet on Tuesday. The West Sioux boys finished in fifth place with 50 points.
West Sioux's Kade Lynott won the 200 dash in 22.75 seconds. Lynott also picked up a win in the long jump with a distance of 20-feet, 10.5-inches.
The Falcons won the 4x100 relay in 44.61 and they won the 4x200 relay in 1:34.14.