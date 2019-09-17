Late Tuesday
AKRON-WESTFIELD 3, MMCRU 1: Akron-Westfield picked up its sixth win of the season as the Westerners defeated MMCRU 25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Akron-Westfield improved to 6-3 on the season as MMCRU fell to 5-6. It's the third straight win for the Westerners.
Kailee Tucker led Akron-Westfield with 14 kills and nine digs and McKenna VanEldik had 10 kills. Natalie Nielsen had eight kills and four blocks assists and McKenna Henrich had 13 digs. Jaden Harris had 28 successful serves and had three aces to go along with 34 assists. Autumn Bundy added eight digs.
WESTERN VALLEY QUAD: Westwood and West Monona took two matches each Tuesday.
The Rebels defeated MVAOCOU 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 as well as Woodbury Central by set scores of 25-20, 25-20, 15-25 and 25-7.
The Spartans defeated MVAOCOU 25-16, 25-9 and 25-12 as well as the Wildcats by set scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21.