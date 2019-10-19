SIOUX CITY — No. 1 Class 2A Western Christian and No. 12 Class 3A Unity Christian each ended up unbeaten in matches during play at the Heelan Classic volleyball tournament held Saturday.
The Wolfpack ended the day 5-0 while the Knights were 4-0 but the two teams did not play each other in the event. Western Christian won a four-set match over Unity Christian for the Class 2A state title last fall however the Knights' move to Class 3A will prevent any chance of the schools meeting in the post season this season.
Western Christian won all 10 of its sets and was only forced beyond 21 points once — in a 21-18, 24-22 win over Sioux Falls Washington.
Macay Van't Hul had 40 kills and 12 blocks to lead the Wolfpack while Ally postma also had 30 kills. Tori Wynja also contirbuted 24 kills and 38 digs while Olivia Granstra added 96 assists and 46 digs. Makenna Kooima also had a perfect 67-67 sering day for Western with nine aces.
Unity Christian dropped one set in its competition, dropping the middle set in a 21-17, 17-21, 15-12 win over Ridge View. Gracie Schoonhoven had 29 kills and 23 digs while Janie Schoonhoven added 21 kills and 21 disgs for the Knights. Josie Byl also had 21 digs and Emma Byker 61 set assists for Unity Christian.
DAKOTA XII TOURNAMENT: Sioux Falls Christian clipped Dakota Valley 25-23,26-24 to claim the championship match of the Dakota XII Conference volleyball tournament held in Dell Rapids, S.D. Saturday.
The Chargers avenged a five-set loss to the Panthers during regular-season conference play and got seven kills from Abby Glanzer. Rachel Rosenquist had seven kills while Ally Beresford had five kills, 21 assists and seven digs to pace the Panthers.
Dakota Valley (28-3) was carried to three sets in its opening match of the day before defeating Elk Point-Jefferson 25-10, 20-25, 25-18, then advanced to the finals with a 25-13, 25-13 win over West Central.
Madison defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 25-16, 19-25, 25-19 to win the third-place match. The Lady Bulldogs got 15 kills and four blocks from Abby Brooks. Kenna Curry had seven kills and Katelyn Chytka 32 digs for the Huskies.
Tri-Valley got 10 kills from Blayke Gacke and defeated Lennox 25-21, 25-22 in the fifth-place match while West Central took seventh place with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-16 win over Vermillion. Toria Andrea had 10 kills for the Tanagers.