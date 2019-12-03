PREP WRESTLING: Bishop Heelan beats Alta-Aurelia on Tuesday

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School wrestling team went on an 18-0 run in the middle of its dual with Alta-Aurelia on Tuesday to get a 53-23 win at a West Sioux triangular.
The Warriors started the match with Levi Sleezer pinning Blake Albert in 17 seconds at 182 pounds, then 195-pounder Colby Wilmesherr put the Crusaders on the board with a pin in the second period over Alex DeRoos.
Jahluv Buckhanan started Heelan's run with a 32-second pin in the 113-pound match over Aidan Schumacher.
Following a Jacob McGowan win by forfeit, Crusaders 126-pounder Ethan DeLeon pinned Tyler Peterson in 3 minutes, 51 seconds.
Angel Cortez, Heelan's 145-pounder, pinned Kaden Stites in 1:45, then in the 160-pound match, Heelan's Mitchell Joines earned a 20-3 technical fall over Justin Gregory.
Ridge View then topped the Warriors in the same tournament 37-30.
The Raptors won three late matches to win. Ethan Thomas got a pin over Stites with nine seconds remaining in the second period.
Zander Earnst won by forfeit and Raptors 160-pounder Brody Lillefloren beat Justin Gregory 15-8.
AKRON-WESTFIELD TOURNAMENT
East competed on Tuesday in Akron and won one out of three matches.
The Black Raiders beat the Westerners 48-21, but lost to Sioux Center 54-24 and Woodbury Central 51-18.
The Black Raiders picked up 30 consecutive points in the win over A-W. Johnny Gomez (132), Vinney Pomerson (138) and Cole Wilcox (145) each pinned their opponent to create their distance.
Nathan Brand won by forfeit at 160, then Tamen Brand pinned Cole Moffatt in 3:03 at 170.
Sioux Center got pins in each of its last seven matches to win the dual against the Black Raiders.
Woodbury Central earned pins in each of the four matches in its contest with the Black Raiders.
CHEROKEE TRIANGULAR
The Braves beat MVAOCOU 66-12 on Tuesday.
Cherokee put nine pins over the Rams, including three in less than a minute. Bryce Kremer pinned Drew Oberreuter in 15 seconds at 138 pounds, Michael Burkhart got TJ Nutt in 48 seconds at 132, and 220-pounder Mac Wahl pinned Duell Weber in 41 seconds.
Later on, MOC-Floyd Valley beat the Rams 45-30.
The match ended with each team getting two pins.
Rams 160-pounder Carsten Hadley beat Kyle Diehl late in the first period, and the other late Rams pinfall came from 182-pounder Colby Scott, as he pinned Carson De Young in 3:02.
The two MOC-FV pins came from Caleb Harvey in 1:18 at 170, and 195-pounder Josiah Bundt pinned Cole Behrens in 52 seconds.
MOC-FV won three straight matches early, capped off by a 3:12 pin by Johnny Hua at 120 pounds over Beau Weber.