PREP WRESTLING: Bishop Heelan beats Alta-Aurelia on Tuesday

The Black Raiders beat the Westerners 48-21, but lost to Sioux Center 54-24 and Woodbury Central 51-18.

The Black Raiders picked up 30 consecutive points in the win over A-W. Johnny Gomez (132), Vinney Pomerson (138) and Cole Wilcox (145) each pinned their opponent to create their distance.

Nathan Brand won by forfeit at 160, then Tamen Brand pinned Cole Moffatt in 3:03 at 170.

Sioux Center got pins in each of its last seven matches to win the dual against the Black Raiders.

Woodbury Central earned pins in each of the four matches in its contest with the Black Raiders.

CHEROKEE TRIANGULAR

The Braves beat MVAOCOU 66-12 on Tuesday.

Cherokee put nine pins over the Rams, including three in less than a minute. Bryce Kremer pinned Drew Oberreuter in 15 seconds at 138 pounds, Michael Burkhart got TJ Nutt in 48 seconds at 132, and 220-pounder Mac Wahl pinned Duell Weber in 41 seconds.

Later on, MOC-Floyd Valley beat the Rams 45-30.

The match ended with each team getting two pins.