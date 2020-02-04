PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Le Mars wins dual vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Le Mars wrestling team fell behind early to MOC-Floyd Valley but the Bulldogs dominated the rest of the dual to pull out a 40-21 victory on Tuesday.

MOC-Floyd Valley won the first fourth matches as Stephen Trejo (285), Chad Klein (106) and Johnny Hua (120) all won by decision and Gerson Ramos (113) won by fall for a 15-0 lead.

Le Mars got a decision by Daniel Hinds at 126 pounds and then a pin by Matthew Vondrak at 132. A forfeit tied the dual at 15-15.

MOC-Floyd Valley got a decision by Gavin Huss at 145 and then Le Mars took over, winning the next four matches. Dylan Carlson gave Le Mars a 19-18 lead with a 15-7 major decision at 152. Jake Francksen-Small won by fall at 160 to go up 25-18. Drayden De Boer got a decision at 170 and then Colton Hoag won by fall at 170 to go up 34-18 to seal the match.

MOC-Floyd Valley got a decision from Logan Schillinger at 195 and Le Mars got a pin by Brenick Hoppe at 220 to close out the dual.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON WINS 3: Elk Point-Jefferson won all three of its duals during a quad on Thusday. The Huskies beat Garreteson 57-18, took down Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 54-25 and defeated M/F/FA/C/M 57-24.