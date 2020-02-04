PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Le Mars wins dual vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Le Mars wrestling team fell behind early to MOC-Floyd Valley but the Bulldogs dominated the rest of the dual to pull out a 40-21 victory on Tuesday.
MOC-Floyd Valley won the first fourth matches as Stephen Trejo (285), Chad Klein (106) and Johnny Hua (120) all won by decision and Gerson Ramos (113) won by fall for a 15-0 lead.
Le Mars got a decision by Daniel Hinds at 126 pounds and then a pin by Matthew Vondrak at 132. A forfeit tied the dual at 15-15.
MOC-Floyd Valley got a decision by Gavin Huss at 145 and then Le Mars took over, winning the next four matches. Dylan Carlson gave Le Mars a 19-18 lead with a 15-7 major decision at 152. Jake Francksen-Small won by fall at 160 to go up 25-18. Drayden De Boer got a decision at 170 and then Colton Hoag won by fall at 170 to go up 34-18 to seal the match.
MOC-Floyd Valley got a decision from Logan Schillinger at 195 and Le Mars got a pin by Brenick Hoppe at 220 to close out the dual.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON WINS 3: Elk Point-Jefferson won all three of its duals during a quad on Thusday. The Huskies beat Garreteson 57-18, took down Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 54-25 and defeated M/F/FA/C/M 57-24.
In the win over Garretson, Lucas Hueser (126), Grayson Jacobs (152), Gavin Jacobs (170), Matthew Smith (220) and Drake Peed (285) all won by fall and Jacob Gale (132), Joseph Weis (138) and Skyler Swatek (145) won by decision.
Against M/F/FA/C/M, Keaton Gale (113), Hueser, Jacob Gale, Grayson Jacobs and Gavin Jacobs all won by fall, Hayes Johnson (106) won by major decision and Swatek won by decision.
Keaton Gale, Hueser, Swatek, Brody Weavil (160), Gavin Jacobs and Smith all won by fall against Beresford/Alcester-Hudson, which got pins from Peyton Fridrich (138) and Logan Serck (152). Jovey Christensen (132) won by major decision and Brady Aasheim (106) won by decision.
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson lost to Garreston 46-28. Fridrich and Dominic Abraham (145) won by fall and Christensen won by major decision.