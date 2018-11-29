SIOUX CITY - Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson logged Missouri River Conference dual wrestling wins over North and host West in prep action Thursday evening.
CB THOMAS JEFFERSON 60, WEST 18
285: Raymond Simmons (CBTJ) pinned Travis Rivera, 1:53; 106: Blake Hansen (SCW) won by forfeit; 113: Mason Allen (CBTJ) pinned Daniel Foster, 1:10; 120: Logan Clarey (SCW) pinned Alexis Mosqueda, 3:14; 126: Gage Belt (CBTJ) pinned Alec Fletcher, :53; 132: Aiden Keller (CBTJ) won by forfeit; 138: No match; 145: Dalton Flibotte (CBTJ) pinned Jaxon Howe, 1:06; 152: Riliegh Belt (SCW) pinned Mack Dofner, 4:42; 160: Seneca Calhoun (CBTJ) won by forfeit; 170: Emilio Rubio (CBTJ) pinned Roemelo Hudson, 1:37; 182: Jason Salazar (CBTJ) won by forfeit; 195: Jacob Byers (CBTJ) pinned Todd Uhl, 1:29; 220: Cameron Baker (CBTJ) pinned Justin Osborn, :43
CB THOMAS JEFFERSON 42, NORTH 36
220: Cameron Baker (CBTJ) pinned Jose Sebastian, 1:33; 285: Raymond Simmons (CBTJ) pinned Armando Gonzalez, 2:34; 106: Logan Williams (SCN) won by forfeit; 113: Mason Allen (CBTJ) pinned Chance Cruz, 3:32; 120: Nick Walters (SCN) pinned Alexis Mosqueda, :12; 126: Austin Hill (SCN) pinned Gage Belt, :34; 132: Aiden Keller (CBTJ) dec. Oscar Little, 6-2; 138: Dalton Flibotte (CBTJ) pinned Ben Kelley, :54); 145: Jackson Wynn (SCN) won by forfeit; 152: Ethan Sorenson (SCN) pinned Mack Dofner, 5:04; 160: EJ McElmeel (SCN) pinned Seneca Calhoun, 3:05; 170: Emilio Rubio (CBTJ) pinned Tailer Dyas, 3:15; 182: Jason Salazar (CBTJ) pinned Andrew Ventura, 5:24; 195: Jacob Byers (CBTJ) dec. Izaiah Mercado, 6-2
CB LINCOLN 72, WEST 12
220: Ben Price (CBAL) pinned Justin Osborn, 1:06; 285: Keelan Bailey (CBAL) pinned Travis Rivera, :31; 106: Tanner Potter (CBAL) pinned Blake Hansen, 1:22; 113: Owen Hansen (CBAL) pinned Daniel Foster, :12; 120: Josh Boots (CBAL) pinned Logan Clarey, :56; 126: Jude Ryan (CBAL) pinned Alec Fletcher, :21; 132: Nate Frank (CBAL) won by forfeit; 138: Cam Erickson (CBAL) won by forfeit; 145: Sean Lorenzen (CBAL) pinned Jaxon Howe, 2:39; 152: Riliegh Belt (SCW) pinned Riley Jones, 3:34; 160: Daniel Carson (CBAL) won by forfeit; 170: Austin Eledge (CBAL) pinned Roemelo Hudson, 4:28; 182: Joe Petry (CBAL) won by forfeit; 195: Todd Uhl (SCW) won by forfeit
AT HULL, IOWA
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 34, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 33
PIN WINNERS
Kingsley-Pierson - 106: Juan Juarez; 126: Damon Schmid; Sibley-Ocheyedan - 152: Garrett Sarringar; 195: Austin Kruger
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 48, LAWTON-BRONSON 24
PIN WINNERS
Lawton-Bronson - 132: Brock Mitchell; 195: Cody Feddersen; Kingsley-Pierson - 126: Damon Schmid
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 48, WESTERN CHRISTIAN/UNITY 36
PIN WINNERS
Kingsley-Pierson - 182: Boe Harvey; 132: Nick Smith (KIPI); Western Christian - 170: Tristan Mulder; 120: Brody Elgersma
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 35, LAWTON-BRONSON 24
PIN WINNERS
Lawton-Bronson - 138: Dillon Ferris; 195: Cody Feddersen; 126: Matt Peters (LABR); Sibley-Ocheyedan - 132: Trey Schuck (tech.fall)
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 42, WESTERN CHRISTIAN/UNITY 27
PIN WINNERS
Western Christian/Unity - 138: Issac Visser; Sibley-Ocheyedan - 145: Brock Ackerman; 182: Dylan Platt (SIOC); 126: Grant Paca