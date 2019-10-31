For more on Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carlisle and Woodbury Central vs. Westwood, click here.
2A No. 12 WEST MARSHALL (6-3) at 2A No. 4 OABCIG (9-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: OABCIG earned a top-four seed and will have two first-round home games if the Falcons beat West Marshall. The Falcons had their toughest test last week but still won by 22 over Greene County. But that wasn't OABCIG's closest game of the season. OABCIG defeated Atlantic 28-7 in week six. That was the only time this season that OABCIG has been held under 30 points. Defensively, OABCIG has only allowed more than 20 points twice and has held opponents under double-digits five times, including a 41-0 shutout of Kuemper Catholic. Quarterback Cooper DeJean has passed for 2,348 yards and 32 touchdowns. He's competed 61.5 percent of his passes and has rushed for 834 yards. West Marshall has only allowed more than 20 points twice this season. Peyton Pope has rushed for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns.
2A No. 15 SPIRIT LAKE (6-3) at 2A No. 2 CLEAR LAKE (9-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Spirit Lake's reward for slipping into the playoffs is perennial 2A power Clear Lake. Spirit Lake's offense had a hiccup midseason with only 29 points combined in back-to-back losses but the Indians have scored at least 32 points in the other seven games this season. The Indians defense played well for the first seven weeks, allowing at the most 21 points on two occassions. But in the last two weeks, the Indians have allowed 63 points combined - 34 in a loss to Algona and 29 in last week's win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Joe Stein has 805 yards receiving and eight touchdowns with 50 receptions. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura gave Clear Lake a scare in the third week of the season as the Lions won by only one points, 28-27. That was the only game that the Lions have allowed 20 points or more in this season.
2A No. 16 CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK (5-4) at 2A No. 3 ALGONA (9-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Lions lost four games, all to ranked teams, to start the season but are on a five-game winning streak, including a 26-20 overtime win over Sioux Center to win the district title to earn the automatic bid into the playoffs. After being held to 20 points or fewer in the first four games, the Lions have scored at least 26 points in each of the last five weeks and scored a season-high 50 points against Sheldon last week. Kole Telford leads the Lions with 947 yards and 13 touchdowns on 110 carries, an 8.6 yards per carry average. Algona has been tested in two games, a 34-33 win over Webster City and a 34-32 win over Spirit Lake. Algona hasn't been held under 34 points yet this season.
1A No. 10 UNDERWOOD (8-1) at 1A No. 3 WEST SIOUX (8-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: West Sioux starts its 1A title defense and it looking for a third straight state title after claiming the A title two years ago. West Sioux's offense has only been held under 30 points this season - a 24-6 win over Sioux Center and a 25-21 loss to Western Christian. West Sioux has scored 89 points combined its last two games. Iowa State quarterback recruit Hunter Dekkers is second in the state with 2,818 yards and has 29 touchdowns. He's completed 62.6 percent of his passes and has only two interceptions. Kade Lynott is third in the state with 1,254 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions. Underwood has only allowed more than 20 points twice this season, 24-20 in a loss to Treynor and a 49-33 win over Tri-Center. Underwood has three shutouts this season.
1A No. 15 OSAGE (5-4) at 1A No. 5 WEST LYON (8-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Even though West Lyon is a top-eight seed, the Wildcats have to travel 197 miles across the state to Osage, which won its district. The Wildcats are going into the playoffs after a dominating 35-0 win over Western Christian last week, the No. 7 seed. West Lyon has only been held under 30 points once this season, a 35-28 loss to West Sioux, which has won back-to-back state title. West Lyon has only allowed more than six points twice and has four shutouts on the season. Logan Meyer has rushed for 842 yards and 16 touchdowns on 105 carries, an 8.0 yards per carry average. He also has 419 yards receiving on only 12 receptions. Osage lost its first four games of the season but has won its last five games including a 30-20 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg last week to win the district title.
1A No. 7 WESTERN CHRISTIAN (8-1) at 1A No. 9 TREYNOR (9-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Western Christian may be the higher seed but the Wolfpack are on the road and are also coming off a lop-sided loss, 35-0 to West Lyon. The 35 points is easily the most the Wolfpack has allowed the season and only the second time they've allowed more than 10 points in a game. The other time was a 25-21 win over West Sioux. Western Christian does have three shutouts this season. The Wolfpack offense has scored more than 20 points in all but two games. Tyson Boer has passed for 1,457 yards and 15 touchdowns but he has only completed 48.3 percent of his passes. Kobi Baccam has five interceptions on the season. The most points Treynor has allowed this season is 20 - twice (49-20 vs. Shenandoah and 24-20 vs. Underwood). Treynor hasn't been held under 24 points yet this season and only under 30 points once.
A No. 15 TRI-CENTER (6-3) at A No. 9 SOUTH O'BRIEN (8-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: South O'Brien will rely on its ground game again as the Wolverines host Tri-Center. The Wolverines have scored at least 22 points in all but two games - a 15-0 win over Alta-Aurelia and a 14-7 loss to Gehlen Catholic. After allowing 50 combined points in the first two games, the Wolverines haven't allowed an opponent to score 20 points since with the most being 16 points in a 42-16 win over Sioux Central. Senior Tristan Wilson is third in the state with 2,044 yards and has 22 touchdowns. South O'Brien has 11 interceptions and nine fumble receovers this season. Tri-Center was 2-3 but has won its last four games, scoring at least 28 points in all four games. In those four wins, Tri-Center has allowed only 46 combined points.
8-man No. 9 EAST MILLS (7-2) at 8-man No. 4 REMSEN ST. MARY'S (9-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: Remsen St. Mary's basically had a week to rest after Siouxland Christian forfeited the game last week. In the two previous games, the Hawks had back-to-back shutouts and has four shutouts on the season. The Hawks allowed a season-high 34 points in a 54-34 win over Harris-Lake Park, which is also in the playoffs, and allowed 25 points in a 26-25 win over Audubon, who is the top seed in the playoffs. The 26 points in the season-opener is a season-low for the Hawks, which has scored 50 or more points in every week since. Skyler Waldschmitt is second in the state with 28 solo tackles for a loss and is tied for the state lead in sacks with 14. East Mills hasn't been held under 20 points yet this season with a season low of 21 in a 58-21 loss to Fremont-Mills.
8-man No. 12 HARRIS-LAKE PARK (8-1) at 8-man No. 1 AUDUBON (9-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Wolves have had a good season but have a very tough first-round road game. Harris-Lake Park hasn't scored under 34 points yet this season and has only allowed more than 20 points once this season, a 54-34 loss to undefeated Remsen St. Mary's. The Wolves have back-to-back shutouts coming into the playoffs. Isaach Ihnen has caught 50 passes for 871 yards and 19 touchdowns and Brody Sohn has passed for 1,962 yards and 31 touchdowns. He's completed 65.9 percent of his passes. Lucas Gunderson has rushed for 615 yards and nine touchdowns and has 519 yards receiving with five scores. Audubon has bounced back since a week two 26-25 loss to Remsen St. Mary's. Audubon has only been held under 20 points one time this season and it was in last week's 19-16 win over CAM.