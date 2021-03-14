PROGRESS: Alzheimer’s research at Morningside offers student opportunities

“Our research is important because currently there is no cure for Alzheimer’s diseases and there are no treatments that can slow down the progression of the disease once it begins. There have been many attempts to design drugs and treatments that target Tau in Alzheimer’s disease, but so far none of them have been successful,” Leugers said.

Throughout the last eight years, Morningside has played a crucial role in Tau research. Not only did the college provide the lab space and funding for equipment and research supplies, but it has also created opportunities for students to participate in the research and get hands-on experience in a real lab alongside Leugers.

“The students have made a huge impact on my research. Almost everything I do in the lab is with the assistance of students doing independent research projects or SURP [Summer Undergraduate Research Program] projects,” Leugers said.

One former student, 2020 graduate Jake Katzer, is a current medical student at the University of Iowa. Katzer began assisting Leugers in his lab in the summer of 2018. He continued to conduct research with him until he graduated. Katzer’s interest in getting involved with the lab sparked when he had Leugers as a professor in his Principles of Biology course.