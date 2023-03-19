ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Continued expansion of Northwestern College’s academic programs has contributed to four years of record enrollment. Northwestern’s fall 2022 enrollment of 1,712 students represented an 8% increase from the previous record of 1,585 set in 2021. A record number of graduate students, 531, were enrolled in master’s degree programs in education, physician assistant studies and counseling.

Master’s degree programs in clinical mental health counseling and school counseling are the latest additions to Northwestern’s Graduate School & Adult Learning division. They began last May in response to a local and nationwide scarcity of counselors. In Iowa alone, 92 of the 99 counties are considered shortage areas for mental health professionals.

Both counseling programs are designed for working professionals and feature 100% online coursework, along with practicum experiences in clinical and school settings. Students integrate a Christian perspective with culturally sensitive and ethical clinical skills. Northwestern’s counseling programs are aligned with the standards and competencies of the Council for the Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), from which the college will apply for accreditation after the first cohorts graduate.

Dr. Gregg Elliott, director of the counseling programs, says Northwestern’s students are motivated by their Christian faith. “They want to make a difference for Christ in the lives of hurting people in their schools and communities.”

One of those students, Ashley Hansen of Sergeant Bluff, has witnessed teens’ need for emotional support firsthand during more than a decade of teaching high school business. Seeing them struggle with self-esteem, social media, and returning to the classroom post-pandemic all contributed to her desire to become a listening ear for students as a school counselor.

“Kids need a sounding board and someone to empathize with them,” she says. “They have so many struggles and so little help at times.”

Just three months after Northwestern’s counseling programs began, the first cohort of 24 students in Northwestern’s physician assistant studies program graduated in August and followed their callings to a wide range of settings as medical professionals.

Derrick Moss is working as an orthopedic PA with CNOS in Sioux City, Orange City and Hawarden. “Northwestern’s PA faculty and staff were truly invested in my learning and future,” he says. “Overall, the program was a perfect fit for me, and I wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else.”

Physician assistants are trained as general medical practitioners, allowing them flexibility to practice in all health care settings. Northwestern’s graduates accepted positions in family medicine, internal medicine, cardiology, orthopedics, emergency medicine, urgent care and surgery.

The demand for physician assistants is expected to grow by 30 percent between 2020 and 2030, a rate much faster than the average for all occupations.

“Our graduates are not only competent and prepared to help fill the gaps in health care needs,” says program director Jill Van Otterloo, “but they are ready to fulfill their calling to be the hands and feet of Christ in this world.”

Members of the 2022 PA graduating class hailed from eight states, including Texas and Washington.

Northwestern has also recently added some new undergraduate programs. A major in social enterprise—preparing students to use business leadership for social change and transformation—and a minor in nonprofit management are in their first year while a minor in project management will begin in the fall.